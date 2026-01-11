Somnath Swabhiman Parv Live:

PM Modi will lead the Shaurya Yatra on Sunday, a procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders. Later, the prime minister will perform darshan at the temple and address a public function. On Saturday evening, PM Modi arrived at the Somnath temple and took part in the prayers and the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations. Somnath Swabhiman Parv marks 1,000 years since the invasion of the historic temple by Mahmud Ghazni in 1026. “Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during Somnath Swabhiman Parv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome,” PM Modi wrote on X.