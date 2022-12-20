Somy Ali Defends Deepika Padukone in Orange Bikini, Check Her Long Note

After Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, and others, actor Somy Ali comes out in support of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. She says people objecting to Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini should get a ‘freaking life.’

Besharam Rang Controversy: Actor Somy Ali called out those attacking Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for their appearance in the upcoming film Pathaan. The actor took to her social media account to share a note on how those fussing over Deepika’s saffron-coloured bikini in the song Besharam Rang should focus on relevant issues in the country instead.

Somy, who is known for working in Bollywood movies in the ’90s, said women and kids are being abused, people are dying of hunger, the cases of sex trafficking are on a rise and yet some people can only see problems in Deepika’s bikini. A part of her Instagram post read, “I can’t wait to see this movie and this song! Deepika looks stunning and this is a huge motivator for me personally to put more effort into my workouts. As for the illiterate Minister: Get yourself a freaking life. Focus on children being sold into sex trafficking in India on a daily basis. Women being victims of avid attacks and domestic violence. Little boys and girls being victims of sexual and physical abuse. People literally losing their lives due to starvation. The high ranking statistics of women being raped every single day (sic).”

Somy added that Deepika’s appearance in the song only inspires women to work harder on their bodies. She wrote, “Check your priorities rather than picking on artists who have creative licenses to do what they want as long as it does not harm anyone. And aside from encouraging people to workout harder, there is nothing wrong with this song or movie. Get your priorities in check and start with getting an education (sic)”

On Saturday, an official complaint was filed at the Sakinaka police station in Mumbai in connection with the song. The complainant alleged that the song Besharam Rang has hurt the religious sentiments of people and ‘intentional’ use of the colour saffron to offend the Hindu religion is promoting ‘vulgarity.’

Earlier, MP Home Minister objected to Deepika wearing the saffron-coloured bikini in the song and warned against banning the film in the state. Since then, several film personalities have come in support of the film’s team by calling such objections misogynist, regressive, and simply ridiculous.

