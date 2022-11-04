Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi Exclusive Interview on Body-Shaming, Fat Tax And Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi talk about the time when people would call them ‘moti’ and had written them off saying ‘she is too fat to be an actress.’ Watch the full interview here.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about the time when people would call her ‘moti’ and had written her off saying ‘she is too fat to be an actress.’ The team of Double XL talks about the basic insecurities people across genders face when they are targeted because of the way they look. Sonakshi and Huma also call out the ‘fat tax’ and those designers who only give their outfits to petite actresses, not to curvaceous women like them. An important issue and an important conversation!



