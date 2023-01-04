National

Sonakshi Sinha To Shahrukh khan, These Bollywood Celeb’s Incredible Weight Loss Transformation Will Blow Your Mind- Watch

Are you tired of your bulging belly and those ‘googly-woogly’ cheeks? Relax! You are not alone in your battle with the bulge. Our dear Bollywood stars too have faced their share of “weighty” issues in the past. Watch Video to know more details



Published: January 4, 2023 10:59 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

An actor’s job is not an easy one. Not only do they need to work on their acting, but they also need to constantly work on themselves and their looks. Sure, they are surrounded by an army of trainers, advisors, and nutritionists taking care of their schedules, but they themselves have to put in a lot of hard work to look their best! Take a look at some of the biggest transformation journeys in Bollywood. Watch Video




Published Date: January 4, 2023 10:59 PM IST





