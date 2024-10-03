Home

Sonam Wangchuk released, Delhi Police prohibitory order modified: SG tells Delhi HC

The Solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Thursday informed Delhi High Court, that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been released from detention following the Delhi Police’s modification of the prohibitory order issued on October 2, 2024.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed by the solicitor general Tushar Mehta that the prohibitory order issued by Delhi Police is now modified on October 2, 2024, and the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is now released from the detention and set free. Tushar Mehta appeared for the state, further informed the Court that the prohibitory order issued on September 30, which prohibited the assembly of five or more persons and dharnas in any public area from September 30 to October 05, has been modified.

Noting the submissions, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed off two petitions filed by Mustafa Haji and Azad challenging prohibitory order and seeking the release of Wangchuk and his associates.

Meanwhile, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a third petitioner, claimed that certain individuals including Sonam Wangchuk were again taken to Ambedkar Bhawan and are currently restrained there. Bhushan mentioned that these individuals intended to go to Jantar Mantar to raise climate awareness but are being prevented from doing so.

Noting the details, the court asked the Delhi Police and the third petitioner to file affidavit in regards to their submissions. Court was hearing the PILs which sought release of approximately 120 individuals from Ladakh, including climate activist Wangchuk, who have reportedly been detained by police at the Delhi border. They aim to peacefully enter the capital to advocate for sixth schedule status for Ladakh.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)












