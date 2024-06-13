Sonu Sood Joins ApplyBoard as Brand Ambassador to Empower Indian Students on their Study Abroad Journey

ApplyBoard, the leading global student mobility platform, is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with renowned actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. In a move to empower Indian students, Sonu Sood is now the official first brand ambassador for ApplyBoard, kicking off a multi-year collaboration designed to dismantle barriers and unlock potential for students around the world.

Sood is a renowned Bollywood actor who has starred in over 50 films across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Beyond his successful film career, Sood is widely respected for his extensive philanthropic work, particularly through his role as Founder and Executive Director of the Sood Charity Foundation, where he and his teams humanitarian efforts focus on enabling access to health, education, and employment for underserved people.

“Sonu Soods vast experience and enduring commitment to education make him the perfect brand ambassador for ApplyBoard,” says Meti Basiri, Co-founder and CEO, ApplyBoard. “Together, we share a deep commitment to democratizing access to education. This partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering students from all backgrounds to pursue their academic aspirations on a global scale.”

Established in 2021, the Sood Charity Foundation embodies the legacy of Soods late mother, Professor Saroj Sood, a dedicated educator who believed in providing free, quality education to everyone, regardless of their background or resources. The foundation carries on her mission by empowering underprivileged individuals in India with access to education, fostering career opportunities, and promoting self-reliance.

“Raised by an educator, education has always been paramount to me,” says Sonu Sood. “Accessibility, however, remains a significant hurdle for many deserving students. My late mother selflessly dedicated her life to teaching and instilled in me the importance of breaking down these barriers. Im honored to join forces with ApplyBoard because together, we can unlock the potential for students around the world to achieve their study abroad dreams and pursue a brighter future.”

This impactful collaboration leverages Soods immense influence and ApplyBoards industry-leading expertise to create a transformative collaboration for educational advancement globally. The partnership will encompass a multitude of initiatives including:

Raising Awareness: Wide-scale campaigns spearheaded by Sonu Sood will shine a light on the vast array of international education opportunities available to potential students.

Empowering Resources: ApplyBoards comprehensive platform is readily accessible to students, offering valuable resources and expert guidance to navigate the application process for international studies seamlessly.

Scholarship Opportunities (details to be announced): ApplyBoard and Sonu Sood are dedicated to creating pathways for deserving students by offering scholarships to bridge the financial gap and make international education a reality.

“We are incredibly honoured to partner with Sonu Sood to unlock potential for Indian students,” says Karunn Kandoi, Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard. “Sonus unwavering dedication to education perfectly aligns with ApplyBoards core mission of enabling access to education. His passion and influence will be instrumental in empowering countless students to embark on their transformative international education journey.”

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study aboard search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. Headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, ApplyBoard has helped more than 800,000 students from more than 150 countries along their educational journeys since 2015.

To learn more visit www.applyboard.com.