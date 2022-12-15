Sonu Sood’s Collab With TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame Cracks Up Netizens. Watch Viral Reel

Their jointly uploaded reel has gone viral with over 29 million views and 5 million likes.

SONU SOOD AND KHABY LAME

Trending News: One of the biggest TikTok stars ever, Khaby Lame, collaborated with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. In Khaby’s style, the video has no dialogue and only some funny scenes as the two can be seen engaged in stealing one another’s drink.

The Senegalese-Italian comedian shared the video on his Instagram and wrote: “When Sonu’s straw steals the spotlight #learnfromkhaby #learnwithinstagram #india @sonu_sood”.

In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen pouring juice for Khaby and himself. He pours more for Khaby and leaves only some for himself. When Khaby tries to take the glass with less juice, Sonu becomes all altruistic and offers the one with more juice to the TikTok star. Then comes the twist when Khaby reaches for Sonu’s straw and finishes off all juice in his glass, leaving barely anything for Sonu.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SONU SOOD AND KHABY LAME HERE:

Their jointly uploaded reel has gone viral with over 29 million views and 5 million likes. Fans engaged with Khaby and Sonu on the Instagram video as they loved their collaboration and asked for more.



