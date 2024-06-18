Sony India Launches BRAVIA 2 Series with Google TV and Enhanced Gaming Capabilities

Sony India introduces its latest innovation, the BRAVIA 2 Series, featuring 4K Ultra HD LED display technology, aimed at elevating the entertainment experience for those looking to upgrade. Integrated with Google TV, users can effortlessly access a wide array of apps, streaming services, and live TV channels, personalized to their preferences. Whether it is enjoying a thrilling gaming session or indulging in your favorite movies and TV shows, the BRAVIA 2 series delivers an unmatched viewing experience, making it a must-have for those seeking to enhance their home entertainment setup. The BRAVIA 2 Series offers two distinct versions: the S25 variant, which unleashes unparalleled gaming capabilities, and its counterpart, the S20, which prioritizes other outstanding features without gaming enhancements.

Sony BRAVIA 2 series

Sony’s new BRAVIA 2 series is available in 108cm (43), 126cm (50), 139cm (55), 164cm (65) screen sizes. It encompasses of X1 Picture Processor. The powerful X1 processor uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch is closer to 4K resolution, full of life-like color powered by Live Color technology. The new BRAVIA 2, 4K televisions let you see glorious 4K pictures, rich with real world detail and texture. Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 4K database. You can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow™ XR. This innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It compares key visual factors on successive frames, then calculates the split second of missing action in the sequences. Some models also include black.

BRAVIA 2 series comes with open baffle down firing twin speakers that delivers 20-Watt powerful sound with Dolby audio. The open baffle speakers deliver impressive low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport and music. Now experience sound which is clearer and more natural and immerse yourself in enriching music. Clear Phase precisely analyses the speakers frequency response, identifying and removing any peaks or dips for pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.

With new BRAVIA 2 series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA 2 supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.

With ALLM in HDMI 2.1, the BRAVIA 2 recognizes when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode. Youll enjoy smoother, more responsive game play, which is vital for fast-moving, high-intensity games. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping the HDR settings will be optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup. Your PS5™ automatically recognizes individual BRAVIA TV models and selects the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly. So even in high contrast scenes, you will see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen. The TV will automatically switch into Game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5 consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes.

The new BRAVIA 2 series built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology are made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sonys lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

Price and Availability:

Model

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability Date

K-65S25

95,990/-

Available Now

K-55S25

74,990/-

Available Now

K-50S20

62,990/-

Available Now

K-43S20

46,990/-

Available Now

These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.