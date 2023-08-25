Sony India Launches Versatile Compact Shotgun Microphone ECM-M1

Sony today announced the ECM-M1, the worlds first shotgun microphone with eight dial-selectable audio recording mode. With 4 microphone capsules and unique beamforming and advanced digital processing technology, it offers varied modes including stereo. Its ultra-directional mode captures targeted sound from the front (within a 30-degree width) and at the same time effectively suppresses other sounds, dynamically adapting to ambient sound in the surroundings. This mode is ideal for interviews and selfie-oriented scenarios where the subject is always in front of the microphone.

Sony ECM-M1 Microphone

A newly added mode dial with a locking mechanism ensures easy, secure switching of sound pickup modes. The ECM-M1 features noise reduction utilities like a noise cut filter for reducing background noise and a low-cut filter for minimising vibration and low frequency noise. These filters are implemented through digital signal processing, maximising audio quality at the recording stage and thereby reducing the need for complex post processing. It also supports 4-channel recording (compatible cameras only), allowing safety recording in omnidirectional mode on channels 3 and 4, while channels 1 and 2 focus on selected directivity.

The ECM-M1 has eight audio recording modes including stereo, for targeted sound pickup in one versatile microphone. The Beamforming technology combines four discrete microphone capsules with precision algorithms, to maximise pickup sensitivity in the desired directions while reducing it in others. The result is an incredibly compact and versatile microphone with high performance even in challenging audio environments. Simply turning a dial on the rear of the microphone allows easy, intuitive selection of pickup patterns and a lock button in the centre prevents accidental changes. Other controls are also straightforward and easy to understand and operate. The eight dial selectable shooting modes includes.

Super-directional: Sounds from the front are clearly captured and ambient sounds suppressed. A great choice for shooting or streaming videos where the subject speaks directly in front of the microphone.

Unidirectional: Sounds from a wide region in front of the unit are captured. Uni-directional mode is a great choice for recording conferences and meetings.

Omnidirectional: Sounds from all directions are captured with equal sensitivity. Omni-directional mode captures sound like a typical built-in camera mic, but with enhanced clarity and sensitivity and is recommended for recording environmental or ambient sounds.

Super-directional (Front + Rear): Sounds from the front and rear of the unit are captured with equal sensitivity, while sounds from the left and right are suppressed. Super-directional mode enables recording of sounds from the subject in front of the unit as well as the voice of the videographer and ensures clear sound when recording interviews.

Super-directional (Rear): Sounds from the rear of the unit are captured, while suppressing sound from the front. Super-directional (Rear) mode is ideal for narrating while shooting scenery.

Super-directional (Front/Rear) separate: Sounds from the front (1ch) and rear (2ch) of the unit are captured with equal sensitivity and onto separate audio channels, while sounds from the left and right are suppressed. Super-directional mode enables individual volume adjustment of the front and rear audio after video recording, so you can dial in the perfect balance of audio from in front and behind the camera in the edit.

Ultra-directional: The microphone picks up the target sound from the front (within approximately 30-degree width) while effectively suppressing the other sound, by dynamically adapting to the ambient sound in the surroundings1. The Ultra-directional mode is a good choice for shooting scenes such as interviews or selfies where the subject is always in front of the microphone.

Stereo: Realistic video recording is possible by clearly localising the left (1ch) and right (2ch) sound sources. Stereo mode is perfect for shooting video of moving objects, such as racing cars and trains, or musical performances in theatres.

Compact and lightweight, the ECM-M1 enhances mobility, empowering creators to capture high-quality audio in diverse situations. Simply clip the microphone into the Multi Interface Shoe on a compatible camera for direct power and audio connections without the need for extra cables or batteries. When connected via the Multi Interface Shoe of a compatible camera that features a built-in digital audio interface, the audio signal is directly transferred to the camera in digital form so that no degradation can occur. A simple switch also provides compatibility with a wide range of cameras using an analogue interface.

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-M1 microphone will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 28th July 2023 onwards.

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability ECM-M1 Microphone 33,000/- Available now

About Sony Alpha Community

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on theAlpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses.

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It’s easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert.

