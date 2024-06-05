Sony India Launches XS-162GS and XS-160GS Car Speakers Specially Tuned for India Offering an Exceptional Audio Experience

Sony India today unveiled the latest additions to the automotive sound revolution, the XS-162GS and XS-160GS car speakers. Engineered for those craving an auditory upgrade from their factory car audio, the new GS line-up promises a transformative journey with its finely tuned acoustics.

The XS-162GS offers 16 cm (6″) 2-way component speakers, while the XS-160GS presents 16 cm (6″) 2-way coaxial speakers. Crafted with precision, these speakers boast features like composite polypropylene cone woofer for rich bass, foam rubber surround for responsive notes, and silk soft dome tweeter for natural sound dispersion.

Sony Indias commitment to sustainability shines through with eco-conscious packaging and reduced ink usage, reflecting their dedication to environmental responsibility.

The XS-162GS and XS-160GS car speakers are specially tuned for India and tailored to cater to the preferences and needs of the Indian market. With a peak power of 350W and an RMS of 60W, both models offer enhanced clarity and powerful audio output with clear sound reproduction.

Key Features of XS-162GS and XS-160GS Speakers:

Composite polypropylene cone woofer: Optimally designed polypropylene diaphragm gives deep bass while suppressed peaks and dips in the mid and high frequency smooth integration with the tweeter.

Foam rubber surround: The woofer surround material is made of foam rubber, manufactured with an air-filled matrix structure that is light-weight and durable, providing optimal damping characteristics for responsive bass notes.

Silk soft dome tweeter: Based on technology developed for our premium speaker designs, the soft-dome tweeter boasts a flat frequency response and wider dispersion. In addition, its silk diaphragm contributes to natural and smooth sound with good internal loss.

Dynamic air diffuser: The integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

Progressive height rate spider: The acoustically optimised spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone.

Easy installation: The smaller tweeter chassis and shallow woofer basket decrease physical interference with factory grilles, enabling easy installation in a wider variety of vehicles.

Phase plug (XS-162GS Only): The resonance damping phase plug on the woofer helps realise the ideal frequency response, right up to the crossover point with the matched tweeters.

Supplied tweeter mounts/ adaptors (XS-162GS Only): The newly designed angle mounts and surface mount adaptors assure flexible installation in various types of vehicles for best acoustic results.

In-line crossover networks (XS-162GS Only): The in-line crossover networks enable easy wiring realising installation in a wider variety of vehicles.

Environment in mind

Sony’s products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. For the GS line-up individual packaging, 98% of the cushions are made of paper materials, and compared to the prior model, printed information has been carefully considered for simplicity and length to reduce printer ink usage by approximately 90%, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Availability

The new line-up is available at select car dealers across India.

Model

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability Date

XS-162GS

Rs.16,990/-

Available Now

XS-160GS

Rs.12,990/-

Available Now