Sony India Unveils ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S Wireless Microphones Redefining Portability in Content Creation

Expanding its microphone portfolio, Sony India today introduced the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones. These cutting-edge microphones combine high quality sound capture with a lightweight design. With the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S models, Sony empowers video content creators with the ability to achieve superior audio recording across various shooting scenarios. The ECM-W3 has a two-channel receiver and two microphones and the ECM-W3S has a one-channel receiver and one microphone.

ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones

These microphones ensure exceptional sound pickup while effectively reducing noise. In addition to Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe compatibility with Sony cameras, compatibility is further enhanced through a USB Type-C terminal and 3.5mm audio output which enables connections with a range of devices equipped with USB terminal and 3.5mm audio input such as cameras, smartphone, and PC etc.. Equipped with a noise-cut filter that effectively reduces harsh noise with digital signal processing, and a low-cut filter that reduces unwanted low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration noise.

When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi-Interface (MI) shoe, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S receiver is compatible with a digital audio interface(1), and the camera can then directly record the audio signal output. This enables superb sound recording with minimal noise interference. MI Shoe support enables greater flexibility with battery-free and cable-free shooting. Power is supplied directly from the camera to the receiver, so there is no need to worry about running out of battery(2). It also has a USB Type-C terminal, so it is possible to output digital audio (48kHz/24bit) from the receiver to a USB-connected smartphone or PC(3). In addition, it is equipped with a 3.5mm mini jack (stereo) audio output terminal, ensuring compatibility with cameras, PCs, IC recorders, etc., that do not have an MI shoe(4). The compact and lightweight microphone’s dimensions are 25.0mm x 52.5mm x 20.5mm (W/H/D) and weighs only 17g. The receiver is 32.0mm x 29.0mm x 50.0mm (W/H/D) and weighs 25g. Both the microphones and receivers can be used anywhere, anytime with ease. For added durability, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are designed to be dustproof and moisture proof(5), which allows for worry-free outdoor usage. In addition, the lightweight and portable charging case makes it possible to charge while on the move.

ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S is available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.

