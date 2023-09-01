Sony Introduces FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II Lens™ Offering Supreme Image Quality and AF Performance

Sony India introduces the telephoto zoom lens FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II (product name SEL70200G2) that covers focal lengths from 70mm to 200mm with an F4 maximum aperture, compatible with 35mm full-frame (Alpha™) E-mount series.

FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II Lens

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is a compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens that can be used in a wide range of situations. Not only does the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II contain superb high-speed and high-performance AF that are unique to G lenses, this is the world’s first zoom lens to offer half macro capability throughout the zoom range, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x(i) throughout. In addition, with a teleconverter (sold separately(ii)), super-telephoto shooting up to 400mm and life-size 1:1 magnification macro shooting throughout the entire zoom range is possible(iii).

This launch marks Sony’s 50th full-frame E-mount lens(iv). Since the very first lens Sony has remained committed to supporting the creative activities of photographers and videographers by bringing together the latest technologies and expanding the E-mount lineup that covers both full-frame and APS-C size formats.

1. A compact and lightweight model capable of excellent shooting from distant to close-up, and compatible with a teleconverter

With a total length of 149mm and a weight of approximately 794g (excluding tripod mount), the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is zoom lens can be used for a wide range of purposes, including sports scenes, landscapes, wild birds, and even macro photography. Shooting from 70mm to 200mm, the lens also enables the world’s first half-macro shooting, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range. The advanced aspherical lenses contribute to uniformly excellent corner-to-corner resolution and contrast. In addition, ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass suppresses chromatic aberration. It also supports a high-performance teleconverter(v) (sold separately). With a super-telephoto of up to 400mm (equivalent to 600 mm when using with an APS-C camera, you can capture distant subjects in a larger size, along with beautiful bokeh. When the SEL20TC is attached, it is possible to take macro shots at up to 1:1 over the entire zoom range.

2. Fast autofocus and excellent video recording performance

Sonys unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor increases the autofocus speed by up to 20%(vi). Tracking performance for moving objects has also improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous model, so it continues to track the target subject with high accuracy. Whilst focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improved(vii). When paired with the flagship α1 body, it is possible to shoot high-speed bursts at up to 30 frames per second.

3. Intuitive operability and high reliability for safe use in harsh shooting environment

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II provides intuitive and secure operability that supports the photographers and videographers. In addition to a focus range limiter and a full-time DMF switch that instantly switches from AF to MF (manual focus), the detachable tripod mount included in the box provides a sense of stability during super-telephoto and macro shooting. In addition, the front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions(viii) and expands the freedom of shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 9th August 2023 onwards.

Model

Best Buy (in Rs.)

Availability

FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II

170,990/-

Available now

About Sony Alpha Community

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha.

For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It’s easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert.

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

(i) When using a 35mm Full-frame sensor camera. In the case of using an APS-C sensor camera, 0.75x equivalent magnification throughout the zoom range in the 35mm format. (ii]) 1.4x Teleconverter Lens “SEL14TC” and 2.0x Teleconverter Lens “SEL20TC” (iii) With “SEL20TC” (iv) As of July 2023 product announcement. (v) Maximum aperture with the 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters is F5.6 and F8, respectively. (vi) Compared to SEL70200G, Sony’s test conditions (vii) Compared to SEL70200G, when shooting stills, Sony’s test conditions. (viii) Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

