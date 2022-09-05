Sony Launches BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV Powered with XR Cognitive Processor for Immersive Sound and Ultimate Cinematic Experience

Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED powered by the Cognitive Processor XR with new OLED panel. This award-winning OLED TV introduces new and improved technology that help deliver the best and most immersive viewing experiences, authentically delivering the creator’s true intent. The ingenious Cognitive Processor XR processor thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us. In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also includes new features that customise and enhance at-home entertainment.

Sony BRAVIA A95K XR OLED TV

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content

The new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED is currently available in only one screen size 164 cm (65). The revolutionary processor on Sony BRAVIA XR™ TVs reproduces content the way humans see and hear for an incredibly lifelike experience. It understands how the human eye focuses, cross analyzing images to give real life depth, extraordinary contrast and beautifully vivid colours. Thanks to the unique Cognitive Processor XR™, your favorite content is recreated in a way that’s so real you can feel it. Whatever youre watching, will be upscaled close to 4K quality by the XR Processor XR™. Enjoy striking contrast on the OLED screen thats expertly controlled by the unique technology to deliver real life depth and pure blacks in every scene.

Feel more depth and texture with pure blacks and dazzling light with XR OLED Contrast Pro

The BRAVIA XR OLED A95K TV has XR OLED Contrast Pro powers the OLED panel so you can enjoy true contrast with the brightest colours and pure blacks. With a temperature sensor and heat diffusion sheet for dissipating heat, this OLED TV utilises our Cognitive Processor XR™ to detect screen temperature and precisely control light, delivering up to 200% as much colour brightness as conventional OLED TVs.

XR TRILUMINOS MAX reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours with new OLED Panel

The Cognitive Processor XR™ also powers A95K’s new OLED panel with XR Triluminos Max, which enables A95K to deliver widest palette of colours. This unique processor reproduces the natural shades and hues that humans find beautiful, filling the screen with consistently vivid colours and realistic textures at all brightness levels.

With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

The A95K TV encompassed XR 4K upscaling technology so that you can enjoy entertainment close to 4K quality, whatever the content or source. The Cognitive Processor XR™ accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real world pictures. With OLED XR Motion clarity powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™, the A95K series combats blur by detecting and cross analyzing key visual elements on successive frames. It creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones so you can enjoy smooth and clear action, even in fast-moving sequences.

Enjoy best-in-class gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode

The A95K TV is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode, you will have the advantage in shooting, sports and high-performance games with instant on-screen action. HDMI 2.1 has higher speed and enables more resolution, data handling and added features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM. Auto Game Mode, the TV automatically switches into Game mode to minimise input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5 consoles, it switches back to Standard Mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes so that you enjoy ultra-smooth gaming, with clear movement.

Experience the Award Winning BRAVIA CORE, with the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps exclusively and completely free on BRAVIA XR TVs

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 10 new releases and 24 months unlimited streaming of top movies. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream™ and IMAX Enhanced, everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

Less glare and reflection, immersive viewing with beautiful colours from every possible angle

Glare and reflection make it hard to see images clearly, especially in dark scenes where depth and detail are often hidden. With extremely low reflectivity of outdoor light the A95K OLED panel reduces this effect for incredible brightness, colour and contrast in almost any lighting conditions. Dive into the scene and enjoy immersive viewing without distraction. Watching TV from the sides has never been so satisfying. The next generation self-illuminating OLED panel on the A95K keeps constant luminance. Colours stay consistent and true across all viewing angles.

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM (CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree) including gesture control, proximity alert and Ambient Optimisation Pro’

Connect your A95K OLED TV with BRAVIA CAM, sold separately, for an even more immersive viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so theyre just right. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including Gesture control, proximity alert, power saving, optimization, video chat and much more.

Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced andNetflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

For the ultimate in picture quality, the A95K pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). It features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so that one can enjoy cinematic thrills at home. Dolby Vision brings scenes vividly to life for authentic viewing, while Dolby Atmos fills the room with immersive surround sound. With IMAX Enhanced this TV reproduces all the drama and excitement of the director’s imagination. Enjoy Netflix content in spectacular studio quality, just as the creator intended. Developed specifically for Netflix content, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode works together with the ambient light optimization feature of BRAVIA XR TV to immerse you in your favourite shows by optimising the picture brightness based on your room lighting conditions

Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling

The BRAVIA A95K OLED TV uses special actuators to turn the screen into a multi-channel speaker, so the sound matches precisely with what’s on screen. The two large actuators on the A95K, designed with a perfectly round shape, deliver more powerful and realistic sound to everything you watch. Sound comes directly from the screen with Acoustic Surface Audioï¼™. Large actuators vibrate, uniquely turning the entire screen into a speaker to create powerful acoustics that move with the picture, so you hear a more realistic soundtrack with exceptionally clear and natural dialogue. Left and right subwoofers boost bass for truly immersive cinematic sound at home. With BRAVIA XR™, everything you watch gets the true surround sound treatment. XR Surround virtually creates surround sound from the sides and vertically using just the TV speakers, so you can experience 3D audio without the need for in-ceiling or up-firing speakers. The BRAVIA XR™ TVs are also compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology

The A95K with ambient optimization technology with light sensor automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view. The unique ambient optimization technology with light sensor automatically adjusts picture and sound to your environment. The acoustic auto calibration technology detects your position and optimizes sound, so youll enjoy the same sound quality as if youre sitting right in front of the TV. Sound can change depending on your room environment. The OLED series also includes a light sensor that optimizes picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view.

Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with handsfree voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Now seamlessly integrate Google TV and bring together more than 700,000 movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organize seamlessly. With BRAVIA XR OLED A95K, browse content from across your apps, intelligently organized just for you. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from their phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place.

Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support seamlessly integrates your Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with your OLED TV for effortless content streaming. Share your content on the big screen or control your TV with this latest feature support. With hands-free voice control built into Sony’s Google TVs, you can set aside the remote and just use your voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and smart home devices. All you need is to say, “OK Google, turn on the TV” or “OK Google, what should I watch” and see it happening.

Dual Style viewing position with immersive edge futuristic design and flush surface metal bezel helps to focus on what’s important, the stunning picture

The A95K OLED TV has been designed to work in two different styles. The Front position style with One Slate design offers the most immersive experience possible, while the Back position style sets the TV close to the wall for optimum room harmony. The TV needs to be displayed on a shelf or plinth that is wider and deeper than the TV for safety. The premium metal bezel is so narrow that your eyes naturally focus on the picture and not what’s around it. The living decor turns your TV into an essential part of your living space with on screen artwork, personal photos, screensaver themes and clock functions.

With BRAVIA, enjoy Sony’s advance engineering for sustainability in every scene

Sony is committed to sustainability from the development process all the way through to the viewing experience. This year select models use Sony-developed SORPLAS™, a 99% recycled plastic material that has reduced the amount of virgin plastic used by up to 60%. TV packaging size has also been reduced by approximately 15% and features a significant reduction in ink (approx. 90%) and plastic (approx. 35%).8 Additionally, BRAVIA CAM can recognize when viewers are no longer in front of the TV and dim the display to conserve energy.

Price and Availability:

Model

Best Buy (in Rs.)

XR-65A95K

369,990/-

This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

