Soon Birth Certificates Will Be Available On WhatsApp Via PMC’s Chatbot News

Pune: In a move to increase ease of doing business, PMC will soon be able to provide birth certificates to citizens on WhatsApp. Citizens would be able to access their birth certificates on WhatsApp via PMC’s chatbot facility, which was introduced in September, 2022. The PMC health department has given a feasibility report allowing birth certificates to be sent over WhatsApp. Death certificates, however, may not be accessible due to legal issues.
Kalpana Baliwant, assistant medical officer of PMC said “The civic administration has started a chatbot service for citizens and the department has allowed us to digitize the birth certificate collection process under this.” Ravindra Binwade, the additional municipal commissioner of Pune told TOI, “The move aims to increase ease of doing business. People need not make rounds at the civic administration offices for documents.
This service will not be applicable to death certificates as the risk of fraud is high. “On the other hand, the probability of misusing birth certificates is less and so the PMC can make it accessible to everyone,” said a senior PMC official.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 6:44 PM IST
