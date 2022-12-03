Soon, Explore Jaipur With Prepaid Travel Cards For Seamless Exploration And More. Deets Inside

Travellers to enjoy a seamless travel, the Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL) will soon be rolling out prepaid travel cards that will make inter-city travelling cashless and seamless.
Jaipur: A city that exudes in rich culture, heritage and palatial first is none other than the royal Jaipur. The pink city is replete with places to travel to. A tourist hub, Jaipur offers insight into iur royal history and more. A typical traveller’s destination, here one can indulge in some traditional ghoomar, roal meals in Chowki dhani, camel ride and explore the dungeons of the , any first surrounding the city.
Thus, for travellers to enjoy a seamless travel, the Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL) will soon be rolling out prepaid travel cards that will make inter-city travelling cashless and seamless.
How to use JCTSL pre-paid travel?
- JCTSL will be launching an app probably by mid December in a phased manner.
- JCTSL prepaid card can be recharged using UPI application.
- Initially, limited cards will be made available at only few selected Yes Bank branches, reports times travel.
- While travelling on bus, instead of purchasing ticket, one can simply extend the travel card to the bus conductor . The card will be swiped on Point of Sale available and get you a ticket for your desired destination.
- Local and tourists alike can avail this service for a enhanced travel
Jaipur is a place not less than a paradise. It is impossibly romantic and picturesque, decked with royal palaces atmospheric Havlies, eclectic museums, and ancient towering temples. It is more than just a city. It is not wrong to say that Jaipur as a city is the soul of Indian culture. Fusion of old and modern, Chaotic yet tranquil welcoming and hospitable Jaipur is the beating heart of Rajasthan tourism.