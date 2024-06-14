Home

News

Sorrowful Gathering At Kochi Airport As Mourning Families Receive Bodies Of Kuwait Fire Victims; Heartbreaking Visuals

The Kuwait fire tragedy claimed the lives of at least 50 migrant workers, including 45 Indians, with 24 being Malayalis.

Kochi: Mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, arrive at the Cochin International Airport aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, in Kochi, Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Kerala’s Kochi airport was filled with grief and sorrow as the bodies of the victims who died in the fire incident in Kuwait arrived on Friday. The airport, usually bustling with travelers, has witnessed a somber gathering of mourning parents, children, spouses, and other relatives like never before. An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport here at around 10.30 am. The heart-wrenching scene at the airport was never seen before.

The mortal remains of 31 Indians, including 23 Malayalees, who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy were received at the international airport here by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who paid tributes to the deceased.

“On Friday, everyone at the airport was grieving and all had tears flowing. It’s never happened before, so many dead bodies arriving at the same time. It is unbearable,” said an airport official to IANS.

A father who worked in the same company in Kuwait was unable to control himself as he said after he retired, he sent his son to the same company. “My son came last here in January after his mother-in-law passed away and now I have come to ‘receive’ him,” he said while breaking down.

Stephin Abraham, 29, who hailed from Pampady in Kottayam was an engineer and worked in Kuwait for the past six years. “His new house is almost complete. He was here a few months back to finalise the furnishings of his home. We are unable to handle this tragedy of Stephin. This is life,” said his relative who was wailing.

Heartbreaking scenes from Kochi airport

According to a press release issued by the Indian embassy, the deceased are from Kerala (23), Tamil Nadu (7), Andhra Pradesh (3), UP (3). Odisha (2), Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana (1 each). Denny Baby from Kollam’s Karunagappally was not included in the list of Keralites. His funeral will take place in Mumbai. Thirty-three Indians are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Kuwait.

Kerala CM receives mortal remains

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers received the remains of 31 victims in Kochi. Public paid homage to the deceased at the Nedumbassery Cargo Airport. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and VD Satheesan are also present at the airport. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The tragedy is an irreparable loss to the families. After the fire incident, the Kuwaiti government has taken all steps to help the Indian government in the repatriation of the mortal remains. The central government has also taken a proactive steps by sending a union minister to Kuwait. We hope that the Kuwaiti government would take steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

Ambulances took the bodies of victims from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to their respective homes after a guard of honour. “The body of the Karnataka native will be airlifted. The respective authorities from each district will accept the mortal remains of the victims,” Minister P Rajeeve said.

Short circuit likely reason for fire

Kuwaiti Fire Force said the deadly fire was caused by an “electrical circuit”. In a press statement, it said the conclusion was arrived at after examination of the scene of the incident, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.











