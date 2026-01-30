CINCINNATI

Jan. 30, 2026

Noise exposure monitoring and dosimetry

Audiometric testing program design and operational workflows

Baseline, annual, and longitudinal audiogram management

Standard threshold shift identification and follow-up processes

Audiometric testing environment controls and ambient noise management

Audiometer calibration and quality assurance procedures

Hearing protection selection, fit testing, and attenuation support

Employee training delivery and documentation

Medical and exposure recordkeeping and retention

/PRNewswire/ —, a technology-enabled services company modernizing hearing conservation and occupational noise programs, today announced the successful completion of an independent third-party compliance review of its hearing conservation program against OSHA 29 CFR 1910.95 Occupational Noise Exposure. The independent review, conducted by, CSP, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, through, concluded that Soundtrace’s hearing conservation program aligns with applicable OSHA hearing conservation requirements and, in several areas, exceeds the intent of the regulation when implemented in accordance with Soundtrace’s stated protocols. The announcement follows the recent publication of a peer-reviewed Purdue University study in, which found that Soundtrace’s audiometers and software significantly enhanced hearing conservation program effectiveness. Together, the independent compliance review and academic research reinforce Soundtrace’s position as a compliant, credible, and forward-looking hearing conservation provider for commercial employers and government organizations.OSHA’s hearing conservation standard was originally written in the early 1980s and has remained largely unchanged despite advances in scientific understanding, technology, and program design. While OSHA has issued interpretation letters and guidance over time, the regulation itself reflects legacy program models that predate modern digital workflows and data-driven prevention strategies. As employers and government organizations increasingly evaluate hearing conservation programs not just for compliance but for effectiveness, there has been a growing need for independent, expert-led assessments that evaluate alignment with regulatory intent and enforcement expectations in addition to regulatory text. Soundtrace believes this assessment represents one of the first formal, independent, third-party evaluations of a modern, technology-enabled hearing conservation services platform against OSHA 29 CFR 1910.95 that incorporates regulatory text, interpretation letters, and enforcement intent informed by decades of senior OSHA leadership experience. “This assessment confirms alignment with OSHA as written and intended,” said Matt Reinhold, Chief Operating Officer at Soundtrace. “More importantly, it signals to employers and government agencies that Soundtrace is committed to advancing hearing conservation beyond a regulation written more than forty years ago.”The assessment evaluated Soundtrace’s documented protocols, system controls, and operational workflows for alignment with both the text and intent of OSHA 29 CFR 1910.95, incorporating enforcement expectations and modern best practices for program effectiveness. The review was performed through Nexus HSE, a professional environmental health and safety organization. Mr. Ketcham brings more than three decades of OSHA experience to the review, having served in senior leadership roles within OSHA’s National Office, including Deputy Assistant Secretary-level leadership, Director of the Directorate of Enforcement Programs, and Director of the Directorate of Construction. He also spent nearly twenty years in OSHA field operations in enforcement and compliance leadership roles across multiple regions. Prior to OSHA, he worked as a staff industrial hygienist supporting U.S. Army medical operations and served 24 years as a commissioned officer in the Active Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard.The independent third-party review evaluated Soundtrace’s hearing conservation program across the major components of OSHA 29 CFR 1910.95 at a programmatic control level. As part of the assessment, the following elements were reviewed:The review was supported by a detailed OSHA 29 CFR 1910.95 compliance matrix mapping applicable regulatory subsections and appendices to Soundtrace controls, responsibilities, and supporting evidence. This assessment does not replace an employer’s responsibility to operate an OSHA-compliant hearing conservation program. It confirms that Soundtrace’s program architecture is designed to support compliant implementation when used in accordance with documented protocols.The independent OSHA compliance review builds on the November publication of a peer-reviewed Purdue University study in The Hearing Journal, which examined the implementation of Soundtrace’s audiometers and software within a large university hearing conservation program. The Purdue study found that Soundtrace’s approach significantly enhanced program effectiveness, including improved access to testing, better consistency across testing events, and stronger longitudinal monitoring compared to traditional hearing conservation models. Together, the Purdue research and the independent compliance assessment provide complementary validation of Soundtrace’s regulatory alignment and real-world program impact.Recent research from Johns Hopkins University and other institutions has demonstrated that untreated hearing loss is associated with increased risk of cognitive decline, dementia, and higher long-term healthcare costs. These findings have accelerated demand for hearing conservation programs that go beyond minimum regulatory requirements and focus on prevention and early intervention. By combining independent OSHA validation, peer-reviewed academic research, and modern, data-driven workflows, Soundtrace is helping employers and government agencies build hearing conservation programs designed to reduce long-term health and financial risk rather than simply satisfy compliance obligations.Soundtrace delivers technology-enabled hearing conservation services that combine boothless audiometry, noise exposure monitoring, fit testing workflows, and cloud-based medical surveillance into a single, secure program. Soundtrace supports employers and government agencies in operating compliant, scalable hearing conservation programs while advancing the effectiveness of occupational hearing protection. Soundtrace also partners withto support mobile on-site hearing testing services, enabling employers to deliver compliant and accessible audiometric testing directly at their facilities while maintaining centralized program oversight and secure medical recordkeeping. 