Sourav Ganguly Advices Star India Batter To Play ‘Patience Game’, Says ‘His Time Will Come’
Ishan Kishan had to sit of India’s first ODI against Sri Lanka despite scoring a double hundred in the team’s previous 50-over game.
Kolkata: Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that Ishan Kishan will have to wait for his chance despite scoring a double hundred in his last ODI as Shubman Gill has done nothing wrong.
Experts, former cricketers and lots more went severe on the Indian team management for ignoring Kishan against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. However, Gill was given the nod above Kishan, who failed to impress in the three T20Is earlier this month.
“I’m sure he (Kishan) will get his chance. His time will come,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gill, who has been in great form for India recently, delivered with a 72 giving India a solid start.
The left-handed Kishan created history on December 10 against Bangladesh in Chattogram when he scored 210 runs from 131 balls, becoming the youngest and fastest to score a double century in ODIs.
Ganguly also stated in India, there are too many opinions and all the decisions must be left to head coach and the captain. “I don’t know… It’s difficult for me to say. In India, we have too many opinions, let (head coach) Rahul Dravid and (skipper) Rohit Sharma decide.
“People who actually play the game should actually decide who’s the best,” added Ganguly.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 9:50 PM IST
