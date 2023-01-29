National

Sourav Gangulys Message to Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

admin
Sourav Ganguly asked the side to be aggressive and play fearless cricket and not be burdened by unnecessary expectations. 

IND vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly Discusses Rohit Sharma And His Teammates’ Chances In The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Mumbai: Months ahead of the ODI World Cup, speculations are rife over whether India can win it at home again. While the world is suggesting what the hosts have to do to win the coveted crown, former India captain Sourav Ganguly asked the side to be aggressive and play fearless cricket and not be burdened by unnecessary expectations.

“When they reach the World Cup, they should play without any baggage. They should play fearless cricket, it doesn’t matter if they win the trophy or not,” he said on Sports Tak.

Ganguly, who led the side to the 2003 World Cup final, reckoned India can never be a weak side and asked Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to back the players.

“India can never be a weak team. A country that has so much talent can never be a weak team. Half of the players don’t even get a chance. I would want Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and the selectors to hold on to the same team till the World Cup,” he said.

“The team which has Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami… Ravindra Jadeja will come back… can never be bad,” he added.

Meanwhile, the side is taking on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series after whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 in the ODIs. Currently, the hosts are trailing 0-1 against NZ in the T20Is. On Sunday, the Hardik Pandya-led side would like to make a comeback at Lucknow and level the series.




Published Date: January 29, 2023 11:35 AM IST



Updated Date: January 29, 2023 11:39 AM IST





