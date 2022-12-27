South Africa All-Rounder Farhaan Behardien Announces Retirement

All-rounder Farhaan Behardien calls it a day from the gentleman’s game.
New Delhi: South Africa All-Rounder Farhaan Behardien has announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 39 after spending 18 years in the game.
Farhaan played 59 ODIs and 38 T20Is for the Proteas, averaging over 31 in both the formats and has picked up 17 wickets along the way. As far as the runs are concerned, he has scored 1592 runs in the shorter format of the game.
“The dust has settled a bit. Been pretty emotional the last couple of weeks. 18 years has come and gone. 560 pro games across all formats, including 97 caps for my country, 17 trophies in the cabinet and blessed to have played in 4 world cups”, Behardien said in his retirement note.
“Thanks to my family and friends who gave unwavering support. Thanks to all the coaches and support staff I’ve come across in my career, all my teammates, boy I’ve played with some of my heroes and some of the greats!” he said.
“Thanks specifically to the Titans (skyblues) for taking a punt on a young kid all those years ago & giving me a platform to showcase my skill. Thanks to the fans who supported me throughout the years and to those who gave me grief, whichever side of the fence you sat, it fueled my desire nonetheless. I lived my dreams”, he added
“To be honest it wasn’t easy. The good stuff rarely are, but as a result haven’t “worked” a day in 18 years, cause it was my passion and I loved the graft. Feet up for a bit and onto the next challenge. Much love”, he concluded.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 3:37 PM IST
