Shin was rushed to a hospital nearby in a semi-conscious state where he died during the course of treatment.

The accident happened at a height of 50 feet after the canopy failed to open properly during paragliding (Representative image)

Mehsana: A 50-year-old South Korean national died in a fatal paragliding accident in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shin Byeone Moon, who was on a trip to Gujarat. The accident happened at a height of 50 feet after the canopy failed to open properly during paragliding, reported India Today. As the canopy failed to open, Shin lost his balance and fell to the ground.

Shin was rushed to a hospital nearby in a semi-conscious state where he died during the course of treatment.

Watch: South Korean Man Dies As Canopy Fails To Open Properly During Paragliding

According to Inspector Nikunj Patel of Kadi police station, “Shin was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintances, who are into paragliding at Visatpura village near Kadi town on Saturday evening. Shine and his friend went paragliding.”

“The case of accidental death was registered at Kadi police station and the victim’s relatives and friends in Vadodara and Korean Embassy were informed about the incident he added,” the police official added.



