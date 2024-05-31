The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram is rapidly transforming into one of the most coveted real estate destinations in the National Capital Region (NCR). Spanning 16 kilometres, SPR has become the newest hotspot for both investors and homebuyers, drawn by its unparalleled connectivity, luxurious living options, and promising future prospects.

Southern Peripheral Road Emerging as the Heart of Gurugram Real Estate

Unmatched Connectivity: The Heart of SPRs Appeal

One of the most compelling reasons for SPRs rise as a real estate hub is its unmatched connectivity. This 90-meter-wide road serves as a critical artery linking various key destinations within Gurgaon and beyond. According to the India Real Estate Report by Knight Frank, SPR connects Gurgaons prime sectors with South Delhi through MG Road, Faridabad Highway, and the elevated road between Dwarka and Sohna expressways. This strategic connectivity ensures smooth traffic flow and easy access to major routes like the Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and NH-8.

Moreover, SPRs connection to NH-8 facilitates direct access to Jaipur, while its proximity to the Sohna Road enhances connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Additionally, the corridor provides seamless access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, making it an ideal choice for frequent travellers and businesses seeking well-connected locations. The integration of metro stations, particularly from the Millennium City metro station to Gurgaon sectors 71 and 72, further enhances public transportation options, reducing reliance on private vehicles and mitigating traffic congestion.

Luxurious Living Spaces: Catering to Discerning Homebuyers

SPRs real estate landscape is marked by a surge in luxury residential projects, catering to the growing demand for premium living spaces. According to the Cushman & Wakefield Q1 2024 Report, the corridor witnessed the launch of 3,614 new units in the first quarter of 2024, with the luxury segment commanding a remarkable 61% market share. This surge underscores the regions appeal among discerning homebuyers seeking quality and convenience.

Proximity to sectors like 68, 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 73, 74, 74A, 75, 75A and 76 has further fuelled SPRs attractiveness. Esteemed developers such as DLF, Signature Global, Whiteland Corporation, and Aarize Group have played a pivotal role in transforming SPR into a hub of luxurious residential and commercial excellence.

Robust Infrastructure Development: Shaping the Urban Landscape

The robust infrastructure development along SPR is another key factor driving its real estate boom. The roads strategic planning and development have created a well-rounded urban ecosystem that enhances liveability and productivity. Wide, well-maintained roads, state-of-the-art amenities, and ample green spaces contribute to SPRs appeal as a modern urban corridor.

Further planned infrastructure projects, such as the upcoming metro line running parallel to SPR, promise to further elevate its status as a prime real estate destination. The Gurgaon-Manesar Masterplan designates sectors 71 and 73 for commercial development, adding to SPRs appeal for institutional and commercial growth. This comprehensive development plan positions SPR as a lucrative investment destination, offering a blend of residential comfort and commercial viability.

Economic Prosperity: Job Creation and Ecosystem Development

SPRs impact extends beyond real estate to drive economic prosperity through job creation and ecosystem development. The development and operation of residential and commercial projects along SPR have generated direct employment opportunities in construction, property management, hospitality, and retail sectors. Moreover, SPR has catalysed the growth of ancillary industries and services, ranging from transportation and logistics to healthcare and education.

Ravi Aggarwal, Co-founder & Managing Director, Signature Global (India) Limited said, “The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is undergoing significant new developments, including the elevated SPR and the cloverleaf at Vatika Chowk. These enhancements will ensure smooth traffic flow from the Sohna elevated road and SPR to the Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and NH48, thanks to the entire loop having controlled access for traffic movement. Additionally, the upcoming jungle safari further enhances the investment appeal of this location. SPR well positioned as the heart of Gurugram, an upcoming metro station planned in 72 A, and various multinational brands across the segments are setting their office space or retail centres in the location indicating its potential. Besides, a proposed metro line running along SPR from Sector 55/56 to Vatika Chowk, featuring five new metro stations at Sector 56, Sushant Lok, Sushant Lok Phase-3, Rosewood City, and Vatika Chowk, also contributes to making this an ideal investment destination. Property prices are expected to surge around SPR, with sectors in close proximity such as 71, 72, 75, and 76 experiencing the highest appeal among homebuyers and investors.”

He Further added, “More than just a transportation link, SPR is the backbone of Gurugram’s urban expansion. The corridor’s development showcases strategic urban planning, meeting the city’s growing demand for integrated living and working spaces. The ongoing projects and infrastructural enhancements are poised to make SPR a central hub for Gurugram’s economic growth. Investing in SPR today is like tapping into Gurugrams future. The corridor’s blend of residential, commercial, and industrial spaces ensures continuous demand and rising property values. With the government’s strong push for infrastructure and connectivity, SPR is set to become one of the most coveted real estate destinations in the NCR region.”

Additionally, with the pioneering project by Whiteland, Urban Cubes 71 nearing possession, the real estate demand near SPR is set to witness a major boost. A landmark milestone in Indian realty landscape, this the superstructure is complete and ready for fit-outs, ensuring timely delivery for future occupants. Strategically located at the crossroads of all major arterial connections in Gurgaon, the Urban Cubes 71 boasts dual frontage, providing exceptional visibility and accessibility. The completion of service roads and surface parking further enhances its appeal. This state-of-the-art SCO (Shop-cum-Office) development spans 2.65 acres and features 34 meticulously designed buildings with a total built-up area of 2.4 lakh square feet. Its neo-classical architectural design and aesthetically pleasing large faade make it an ideal investment opportunity for high street retail, attracting major retail players to this burgeoning commercial corridor. Positioned on SPR, an evolving residential and commercial hub connecting key sectors from Gurgaon-Faridabad Road to NH-48, Urban Cubes 71 is set to become a cornerstone of South Gurgaons growth and development.

Mr. Pankaj Pal, Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation said, “The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurgaon stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic urban development and visionary planning. Drawing both investors and homebuyers with its unmatched connectivity and luxurious living spaces, the micro-market is poised to unlock new possibilities and set new standards for urban living and business excellence in Gurugram and beyond. With its strategic advantages and commitment to sustainable growth, SPR is not just a thoroughfare but a beacon of future possibilities and a cornerstone of Gurgaons real estate landscape.”

SPR – A Beacon of Sustainable Growth and Prosperity

The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurgaon stands as a shining example of sustainable development and economic prosperity. Through its unmatched connectivity, luxurious living spaces, robust infrastructure development, and job creation, SPR has transformed into a thriving hub of residential and commercial excellence. As the region continues to evolve, SPR is poised to redefine urban living and business landscapes, setting new standards for real estate excellence in Gurugram and beyond. With its strategic advantages and unwavering commitment to excellence, SPR paves the way for a brighter, greener, and more prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.

Mr. Aman Sharma, Managing Director of Aarize Group, expressed his optimism for SPRs future, stating, “The comprehensive development plan for SPR, combined with its strategic location and connectivity, makes it an attractive investment destination. SPR is set to open new avenues and establish new benchmarks for urban living and business excellence in Gurgaon and beyond. Our project, South Drive, located in Sector 69 off Southern Peripheral Road, is poised to be Gurugram’s new growth corridor. It offers premium Shop Cum Office (SCO) plots designed for businesses and brands, featuring complete land ownership, steady capital appreciation potential, and total freedom for customization. It is an ideal investment opportunity for forward-thinking investors. SPR exemplifies how urban corridors can drive economic growth and sustainability, creating prosperous, inclusive communities. With its commitment to quality, SPR leads real estate towards a greener, more prosperous future.”

Future Outlook: A Promising Horizon for Homebuyers and Investors

The future outlook for SPR is exceedingly promising, with its trajectory as a coveted destination for real estate investment shining brighter than ever before. The recent Cushman & Wakefield Q1 2024 Report highlighted Gurgaons dominance in launching high-end and luxury segments, particularly along SPR, capturing a robust 61% share in the first quarter.