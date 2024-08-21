Home

‘Panchayat’ in Real Life: SP Demands Disciplinary Action After Pigeon Fails To Fly On Independence Day Event

A nine-second viral video of the Independence Day celebration in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district, showing a pigeon released by a police officer failing to fly off.

Mungeli: A nine-second viral video of the Independence Day celebration in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district, showing a pigeon released by a police officer failing to fly off, has taken the Internet by storm, prompting the officer to demand action against those responsible. Meanwhile, a section of Internet users promptly noticed that a similar situation unfolded in season 3 of the popular web series ‘Panchayat’.

During the Independence Day celebration, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle; Collector Rahul Deo and Superintendent of Police (SP) Girija Shankar Jaiswal released a pigeon, signifying peace and freedom. In the viral video, one can see the pigeon flying released by the MLA, who was the chief guest of the event. However, the pigeon released by the Superintendent of Police (SP) fell to the ground. You can watch the viral video below;

In a letter to the Collector, the Superintendent of Police demanded disciplinary action against the responsible. “During an event of national importance like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling on the ground was prominently broadcast on social media. This situation was created due to the presentation of a sick pigeon for flying in the main flag hoisting event at the district level. If this incident had happened with the chief guest, the situation could have been more unpleasant,” reads the letter.

छत्तीसगढ़ में पंचायत–3 रिपीट हो गई। स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर SP साहब कबूतर उड़ा रहे थे। उनका कबूतर उड़ने की बजाय नीचे गिर गया। Video देखिए… pic.twitter.com/R9Vui9BC3p — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 19, 2024

The letter further elaborated that before Independence Day, a meeting of all the department heads was organized and they were given responsibility by instructing them to perform their respective tasks properly so that the Independence Day celebration program could be completed successfully. Certainly, the officer responsible for this work has not discharged his responsibility properly. Therefore, it is proposed to take disciplinary action against the officer responsible for the incident.





