S&P Global India Ranked as One of India’s 100 Best Companies to Work for the 4th Consecutive Year

S&P Global India has been recognised as #47 among India’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2024 by the Great Place to Work Institute. This achievement marks the company’s fourth year of ranking in the top 100, and second consecutive year in the top 50 among leading companies in the country.

S&P Global India receiving the Great Place To Work Award

Commenting on this milestone, Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India Operations, S&P Global, said, “We are elated and honoured to be ranked as one of Indias Top Companies to Work For in 2024. This esteemed recognition among the Top 50 is a testament to the exceptional individuals who contribute to making S&P Global India a great place to work. We have been continuously working on creating a culture where our colleagues feel like they have an opportunity to create a meaningful impact together.”

S&P Global’s mission to Accelerate Progress is driven by its core values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity, which empower its workforce to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment. The company’s ‘People First‘ philosophy has a strong focus on leading people with care and empathy, ensuring the well-being and development of its people.

Speaking on the recognition, Tanuj Gupta, VP & Regional People Lead, India & APAC, S&P Global, said, “We at S&P Global are honoured to receive this recognition from Great Place To Work for the fourth year in a row. This recognition motivates us to stay focused on our mission and continue to excel as one of Indias Best Companies to Work For by prioritizing the well-being and development of our people.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Currently, S&P Global India has a strength of over 14,000 people located across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and Indore.