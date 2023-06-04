Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen outpaces Hamilton, Russell to win Spanish F1

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Sunday won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya stretching his Formula One lead to 53 points. The two-time defending champion was never challenged as he breezed to his fifth win of the year.
