Collaboration combines AI-assisted diagnostics with education to help clinicians confidently apply learnings in daily practice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Jan. 27, 2026

, the leading provider of advanced dental education and team training, today announces a partnership with

, a top provider of dental diagnostic software. Together, the companies aim to improve patient care and enable practice growth by giving clinicians the tools to seamlessly train in areas where they want to improve. Overjet’s AI-assisted diagnostics identify trends in clinician data, including case acceptance rate, while Spear provides the world-class curriculum to support targeted skill-building to improve the rate of diagnosis, effective treatment planning and case acceptance.

/PRNewswire/ —"Our goal is to make advanced diagnostic insights easier to translate into everyday clinical decision-making," said, chief executive officer of Spear Education. "By pairing practical education with AI-assisted diagnostics, this partnership with Overjet helps ensure those insights are clearly understood and effectively communicated throughout the practice." As imaging and diagnostic tools become more prevalent in dental practices, many clinicians seek greater clarity on how to apply the information they gather. Overjet's FDA-cleared technology helps surface key findings in radiographs, and Spear's training helps dentists interpret those findings and act with confidence. The result is a more consistent diagnosis, improved case acceptance, and better communication throughout the practice. "AI tools can surface where diagnostic opportunities may be missed, but they don't teach clinicians how to translate findings into confident treatment planning," said, chief dental officer at Spear Education. "By combining Overjet's AI diagnostics with Spear's core curriculum and treatment planning protocols, we're giving clinicians a clear path from insight to action." Through the partnership, Spear will add a virtual course on how to integrate AI-assisted diagnostics most effectively into everyday practice. In addition, all new Overjet customers will receive a complimentary Spear Online membership with access to selected courses designed to support case acceptance by aligning Spear's treatment planning protocols with Overjet's diagnostic tools. "Overjet's mission has always been to help clinicians deliver the highest quality care," said, co-founder and CEO of Overjet. "Partnering with Spear allows us to extend the impact of AI by ensuring dentists not only see more in their radiographs, but also have the education and confidence to act on those insights."