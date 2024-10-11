Special Navratri Offers on Online Booking of Electric Scooters with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

This Navratri, Bajaj Finance is offering exciting festive season offers for those looking to buy an electric scooter. Customers can avail of cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on booking an electric scooter online through Bajaj Mall with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The offer extends to popular models like the Hero Electric Photon LP and Ola Electric S1 Pro, making it the ideal time to switch to an electric scooter.

Cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on booking a new electric scooter online with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance

With increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transport options, electric scooters are becoming a popular choice among commuters. Models such as the Hero Electric Photon LP and Ola S1 Pro Gen2 offer impressive performance, ease of maintenance, and significant savings on fuel costs. Combined with festive cashback offers and flexible financing options from Bajaj Finance, customers can bring home a new electric scooter easily.

Navratri cashback offers on electric scooters

For a limited period during Navratri, customers can avail cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on booking an electric scooter online on EMIs via Bajaj Mall or using the Bajaj Finserv App. Whether it is the sleek Ola S1 Air or a Hero Electric scooter, these offers enhance the affordability of eco-friendly vehicles. The on-road price of an high-end electric scooter can be around Rs. 1 lakh or more. The solution of financing the purchase of a new electric scooter with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan makes it easy for those who are shopping on a tight budget. The cashback offers will vary as per the scooter model, scooter variant, and the purchase location.

Hassle-free financing option with Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

Bajaj Finance makes purchasing an electric scooter simple and stress-free. With a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, there are a few benefits:

Up to 100% financing of the on-road price, making it easier to own an electric scooter without upfront payments. However, the loan amount depends on the fulfilment of the two-wheeler loan eligibility criteria.

Flexible repayment tenures of up to 72 months, ensuring manageable EMIs.

Quick approval process with minimal documentation and seamless online application.

How to avail the Navratri offers

Availing the festive cashback and financing a new electric scooter is quick and convenient:

Choose the model: Browse the Bajaj Mall website or go to the Bajaj Mall section on the Bajaj Finserv App and select a preferred electric scooter, such as the Hero Electric Photon LP, the Ather 450X, or the Ampere Magnus EX.

Book online: To confirm the online two-wheeler booking, select a suitable EMI plan and check the applicable festive cashback benefits of up to Rs. 5,000.

Complete financing: After the online booking is confirmed, a Bajaj Finance representative will provide further assistance in completing the two-wheeler loan process.

Take delivery: Once the two-wheeler loan is approved and the necessary minimal documentation is complete, the new electric scooter can be collected from the nearest partner showroom.

This Navratri, celebrate with a new electric scooter with the convenience of online booking on EMIs on Bajaj Mall or the Bajaj Finserv App. The festive season is the best time to book a new electric vehicle with additional savings through cashback offers. The festive cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on these online two-wheeler bookings is available from Bajaj Finance for a limited period only.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

