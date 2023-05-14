Special Offers from ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar to celebrate Mother’s Day

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar brings in special offers to celebrate Mother’s Day with a gastronomic journey filled with enchanting flavours.

Grand Market Pavilion offers its delectable brunch for all the mothers at INR 1875 plus taxes per head from 1pm to 3.30pm.

To fill up Mother’s Day with sweet moments, exquisitely crafted cakes made from ITC Hotels own exclusive recipes, using the best ingredients, can be the perfect and best choice.

A must have masterpiece for this special occasion one can choose from Forêt Noir (Hungarian Sour Cherry Confit, Turkish Hazelnut Praline, 67% Manjari Chocolate Mousse in a Velvet finish.) , Red Velvet Cheesecake (Beetroot and vanilla Cream cheese Baked cheesecake on Venezuela Chocolate sponge.), Milky Way ( Raspberry 40% Jivara chocolate mousse, Raspberry jelly, Vanilla bean cream, Chocolate Crunch, Chocolate Daquoise sponge.) to name a few, with a pocket pinch of INR 3750 plus taxes onwards which are available on 24 hours pre order.

ITC Hotels F&B App & Gourmet Couch (ITC Hotels pan India signature home delivery and takeaway menu from its iconic cuisine brands) shall enable unique dining experiences at home.

“Home Celebrations” by Gourmet Couch are designed for joyous moments filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus that celebrate the spirit of special events or simply loved ones coming together. Ranging from feasts to pick and choose from to delectable sets of curated set meals. Gourmet Couch also offers a distinctive menu collection showcasing ITC Hotels culinary legacy, bringing out the finest cuisine offering from iconic brands and award winning cuisines of ITC Hotels.

One can order the signature dishes such as Dal Bukhara, Dum Pukht Biryani or delicacies from Pan Asian, Royal Vega and Ottimo in the comfort of ones home, making the occasion more memorable.

Biryani & Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels, are perfectly portioned for a party of four and more. The vegetarian collection starting at INR 625 plus taxes onwards which has Aloo Chanaa Dal Biryani, Chenar Pulao, Echorer Pulao(seasonal), Bharwan Mirch Pulao, Hyderabadi Subz Tehri to choose from.

The non vegetarian collection starting at INR 750 plus taxes. Murgh Masaledar Biryani at INR 750 plus taxes, Andhra Chicken Biryani at INR 750 plus taxes, Chingri Biryani at INR 825 plus taxes, Murshidabadi Biryani at INR 825 plus taxes, Kolkata Mutton Biryani at INR 825 plus taxes, Gosht Bohri Biryani at at INR 825 plus taxes.

Vegetarian collection which is a meal for four is priced at INR 1900 plus taxes and meal for six at INR 2700 plus taxes.

Non-Vegetarian collection which is a meal for four, is available at a price point of INR 2800 plus taxes, meal for six at INR 3900 plus taxes.

Half n Half selection of vegetarian & non-vegetarian offerings for a meal for four at INR 2500 plus taxes, meal for six at INR 3750 plus taxes.

Each Biryani (chicken, seafood, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one, with a choice of either Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas, which are, Anar Kheera Raita/ Onion Pachadi/ Sarson Raita.

One can complete the meal with one of India’s most popular desserts from the Dum Pukht kitchen, which is its signature dish and is named as “Shahed-E-Jaam”, with the above mentioned delicacies. The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.

The Biryani & Pulao Collection & Gourmet Couch is available on prominent food aggregator’s platform like, Zomato & Swiggy. In addition, the collection can be ordered via the ITC Hotels App.

So, to celebrate this years Mother’s Day, ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal can be an obvious destination to make the day yet more special for the most loved one in the family…. Mother.