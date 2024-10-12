Home

Special train departs from Chennai Central with stranded passengers after Bagmati Express collision

A total of 19 passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night.

Chennai: A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station, departed from Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station early Saturday morning to resume its journey.

The special train departed from Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station at approximately 4:45 am. The stranded passengers were provided with food and water during the wait, officials said, news agency ANI reported. A total of 19 passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night.

Stranded passengers of Train No. 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express were provided with food and water A Special Train Departed from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 04:45 hrs on 12.10.2024 to reach their destination #SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/h5lUKQOn3D — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 12, 2024

The incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations, led to the derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train.

Following the collision, several trains have been diverted or rescheduled to accommodate the disruption. “The Following Trains are diverted and rescheduled due to train accident of Train No.12578 #Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in #Chennai Division Passengers are requested to take note on this and plan your #travel,” reads the tweet posted by Southern Railway.

‘Due to Train accident of Train No.12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division at around 20.30 hrs on 11th October 2024, the following are the changes in the pattern of train services,’ reads the notice.

Trains Diverted

Train No.12622 New Delhi Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tamil Nadu Express that left at 21.05 hrs on 10th October 2024 is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam to Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 16094 Lucknow Jn Dr MGR Chennai Central Express that left at 16.20 hrs on 10th October 2024 is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam to Dr MGR Chennai Central, duly skipping stoppages at Nayadupetta and Sulurupetta.

Train No 06090 Santragachi Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special train that left at 23.40 hrs on 10th October 2024 is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam to Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 22673 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mannargudi Express that left at 16.10 hrs on 10th October 2024 is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Arakkonam and Chennai Egmore, duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupetta.





