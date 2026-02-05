While AI booms, Berry delivers quiet confidence to parents by pairing each child’s unique logged data with expert guardrails and a decade of data-driven family tech

A video demonstration of Berry’s AI features and sleep tracking integration. Berry is a specialized, context-aware AI designed to lighten the mental load for families by providing actionable guidance based on expert-backed methodologies and a child’s real-time patterns.



Three iPhone screens showing the Berry AI interface and conversational chat. Berry bridges the ‘context gap’ by integrating a child’s unique logged data with deep pediatric expertise to deliver tailored advice.



/PRNewswire/ — Huckleberry, the leader in data-driven parenting support, launched Berry, a specialized, context-aware AI designed to lighten the mental load for families. Moving beyond generic chatbots, Berry bridges the ‘context gap’ by integrating each child’s logged data with deep pediatric expertise. This launch brings Huckleberry’s long-standing approach of responsibly shaping technology into family-first AI that parents can trust.Parents don’t need more information; they need theinformation. While families have logged 5 billion data points with Huckleberry across sleep, feeding, and more, the ones that matter are the individual logs a parent tracked that week which give their guidance context. When asked about a challenge like short naps, Berry considers that child’s real-time patterns alongside vetted expertise to deliver tailored, actionable advice. Justin M., a parent who tested Berry, noted, “It almost felt like we were talking to a pediatrician because you didn’t have to give Berry any context about your baby or their age.”At the heart of Berry’s development process is Amber LoRe, Huckleberry’s Director of Pediatric Expertise, and her team of specialists across disciplines from sleep to lactation to occupational therapy. LoRe utilizes her unique dual backgrounds in structured logic systems and pediatric expertise to guide and test Berry with each update. “My focus is on ensuring Berry is safe, realistic, and parent-centered,” shares LoRe. “I want it to follow the same reasoning our experts use when looking at a family’s data to provide advice.” This approach provides assurance generic models lack, which was echoed in more of Huckleberry’s testing feedback. “It feels so much more trustworthy than googling or using AI that isn’t specific to children,” adds Marissa R., a mother of a 6-month old.Huckleberry has always placed families’ needs at the heart of every decision. “Understanding each child’s day, patterns, and development to give better guidance has been core to features like SweetSpot® since Huckleberry started,” explains Jessica Toh, CEO and co-founder. “We prioritize what matters to parents, like privacy, which is why we don’t use individual data to train public models. We also intentionally designed Berry to help parents get at the root of what they’re observing to strengthen their intuition, never to replace it.” Berry is available now with a Huckleberry Premium subscription onandis on a mission to build life-changing products and experiences that help all families unlock everyday magic. By teaming up pediatric experts with human-centered technology, the Huckleberry app provides over 5 million families with the trusted support they need to find clarity and confidence. Founded by Jessica Toh and Seng Oon Toh, Huckleberry has been recognized globally for its impact on family wellbeing.SOURCE Huckleberry