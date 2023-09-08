Spectrum Metro Unveils Noida’s One of The Largest Family Entertainment Center Redefining Entertainment and Fitness

Spectrum Metro, located in Sector 75, Noida, has proudly introduced Noidas most expansive Family Entertainment Center, covering an impressive area of 71000 sq. ft. This innovative addition establishes Spectrum Metro as a hub for family entertainment and recreational activities, offering an unmatched fusion of amusement park, fitness, and sports experiences. The Family Entertainment Center offers an exceptional blend of entertainment and physical activity, making it an ideal destination for a diverse range of events such as birthday parties, school outings, and corporate gatherings.

Family Entertainment Centre at Spectrum Metro Phase 1

This indoor sports and family entertainment park boasts a network of over 100 interconnected trampolines across the floors and walls. Enthusiasts can bounce to their hearts content and engage in exciting trampoline games, including dodgeball, basketball hoops, wall climbing, beam bottle, rope ladder, ninja circuit, top volleyball, tight rope walking, gymnastic lane, and wall walk on performance trampolines. The highlight of the park is its vast foam pit, inviting visitors to experience the thrill of jumping and sinking into its cushioned depths.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajendra Singh, VP Sales and Marketing, Spectrum Metro, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Family Entertainment Center. With its expansive space and diverse trampoline-based attractions, it promises a unique blend of exhilaration, fitness, and entertainment for people of all ages. Spectrum Metro has always been committed to providing unparalleled experiences, and Family Entertainment Center is yet another addition to our dedication to offering innovative and exciting options for our visitors.“

Spectrum Metro’s Sky Jumper Trampoline Park is a family entertainment centre as it is laced with numerous activities and zones that provide a holistic experience for visitors. Investing in these spaces can be beneficial as they offer unparalleled returns on investment due to Spectrum Metro’s strategic location right across the Noida Sector 50 metro station. Its connectivity to the national capital region and visibility to the commuters also attract massive footfall, increasing visitor transactions. Sky Jumper is a pre-leased family entertainment project that promises assured returns to its investors.

Like this: Like Loading...