Speedy Winds, Heavy Rains Hit Kolkata As Remal Makes Landfall In Bangladesh

According to India Meteorological Department, cyclone Remal, which made landfall in Bangladesh, caused significant concern with wind speeds ranging from 110 to 120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph. Gusty winds and heavy rains hit Kolkata due to the impact of the cyclone. Check IMD forecast.

Severe Cyclone Remal LIVE Update: The depression that transformed into a Severe Cyclone named ‘Remal’ made landfall over the coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal on Sunday evening, striking the region with 110-120 kmph winds, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The landfall caused widespread destruction and disruption to nearby regions. Thousands of people had been evacuated in the last couple of days.

“Forward sector of wall cloud region is entering into land. The landfall process has commenced over coastal areas of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. It will continue for the next 4 hours,” an update from IMD said.




