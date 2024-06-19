Home

Spicejet Passengers Boil as Aircraft Suffers AC Failure Amid Blistering Delhi Heatwave

A video of the incident released by news agency ANI, reveals passengers sweating heavily and attempting to create makeshift fans using books and magazines.

New Delhi: What can be termed as another incident of aviation negligence, SpiceJet Flight SG 476 passengers on Wednesday flying from Delhi to Darbhanga had to wait inside the aircraft without air conditioning for about an hour amid the blistering heatwave in the national capital.

Passengers reported enduring over an hour of discomfort, with some expressing that they felt unwell. A video of the incident released by news agency ANI, reveals passengers sweating heavily and attempting to create makeshift fans using books and magazines.

“I was travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 486) from SpiceJet. At the Delhi airport after the check-in, they did not switch on the air-conditioning (AC) for an hour. The temperature inside (flight) was 40 degrees Celsius. The passengers were suffering. The air-conditioner (AC) was switched on when the flight took off,” said Rohan Kumar, one of the passengers.

#WATCH | SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 476) had to wait inside an aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour amid the ongoing heatwave, with several feeling unwell. pic.twitter.com/cIj2Uu1SQT — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

The air conditioning was reportedly switched on only when the flight took off.

To recall, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was delayed for more than three hours at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical issue caused by “high ground temperatures.”

According to the visuals from inside the aircraft showed passengers alleging that the air conditioning was not functional while the aircraft was parked on the tarmac.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations,” the airline had said in a statement.











