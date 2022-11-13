Spicejet Rolls Out Direct Flights Between Pune To Bangkok Deets Here

SpiceJet launched direct flights between Pune and Bangkok that will operate for 4 days a week.

SpiceJet’s flight SG 81 will depart from Pune at 6.45 pm and arrive in Bangkok at 12.40 am.

New Delhi: SpiceJet rolled out direct flights between Pune and Bangkok in Thailand that will operate for 4 days a week. The airline said it will operate the non-stop flights between Pune and Bangkok on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. SpiceJet also operates direct flight to Bangkok from Delhi and Kolkata

SpiceJet Pune-Bangkok Flight: Timings And Other Details

The SG 82 will depart from Bangkok at 2.15 pm and arrive in Pune at 5.10 pm The Boeing 737 aircraft will be operating on this route.

The flight between Pune and Bangkok will operate on all days except Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays whereas additional flights between Delhi and Bangkok will operate daily.

SpiceJet added another flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route from November 11.

The airline also operates two daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Bangkok.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Pune-Bangkok flight virtually on Saturday. “The launch of this new flight is a significant step in strengthening Pune’s international connectivity, and we will soon have a new flight connecting Pune with Singapore as well.

“We have been working relentlessly towards making Pune a world-class airport, a new terminal building is under construction and should be ready by next year, a new international cargo terminal is being built, an integrated cargo terminal is also being built and a multi-level parking is ready and is being tested,” Scindia said.

Meanwhile, the new terminal of Pune airport will be completed by September next year and the new international cargo terminal is expected to be developed by December 2024.

