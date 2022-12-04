Spiti Valley Travel Guide: Why This Start Studded, Serene Valley Must Be On Your Bucket List







Spiti Valley: A mountainous cold desert freckled with green patches over a dry weather-beaten face, fascinating valleys, windswept landscapes and quiet villages, Spiti, which loosely translates as ‘the middle land’. The geographic placement passes a heavy influence of Buddhism and stark cultural similarities of the region into the valley.

Winter season is one of the best time to explore the spiritual, thrilling and exotically tranquil renditions of Spiti Valley.

Long winding roads and valleys that present unforgettable glimpses of cold desert and snow-crowned mountains welcome you when you set foot into Spiti Valley. Bordered on all sides by the Himalayas, Spiti Valley, located in Himachal Pradesh, has an altitude of 12,500 feet above sea level, and gets just around 250 days of sunshine in the year, making it one of the coldest places in the country. With the thick Himalayan snow cutting Spiti off from the rest of the country for around 6 months a year, the summer months are the only time Spiti is directly accessible via motorway

Trekking Through Spiti

Scantily populated, Spiti is an adventure lover’s paradise, with a number of trekking trails that tourists can choose from. All of these treks start from Kaza (Spiti’s capital from where you make your base camp) to various peaks from where you can get panoramic views of the Himalayan mountains.

Stargazing At Spiti

Probably the main reason why people are so allured by this clear sky destination, is it memserising and glinting star net. With villages situated at an altitude of 10,000 to 15,000 feet above sea level, stargazing at such a high altitude is one of the best things to do in Spiti. You can just sit and look up to the heaven, and spot a zillion stars right away. And if fortune favors you at that time, you might also spot a shooting star.

Best places for stargazing in Spiti: Tabo, Dhankar, Losar, Komik, and Kibber

Post From World’s Highest Post Office?

With the world’s highest post office situated at 4,389 meters between Komik and Langza villages in Hikkim, what to do in Spiti is a question you must never be concerned about. Only an hour or two by car, or an uphill trek away from Kaza, this is a place you must definitely visit.

Chandratal Camping Trip

Formed in a crescent shape, and situated at 4,300 meters in the lap of the Himalayas, this lake is amongst the popular things to see in Spiti Valley. What makes an experience more wow-worthy there is camping by the lake with incredible views around. So, you know where to stay, at least for a night in Spiti.

If you’re looking for both peace and adventure, trekking to Dhankar Lake is amongst the top things to include in your tour to Spiti Valley. Situated above the Dhankar Monastery on a cliff at 4,270 meters, this lake is a mesmerizing beauty. While the trek is a bit challenging, the heavenly views that you would get to witness upon reaching would absolutely be worth it.

Lush Meadows Of Pine Valley

Pin Valley in the Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh is a National Park and is the habitat for rare animals and birds including the endangered and elusive snow leopard. pic.twitter.com/x9gH9xpbfU — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) September 11, 2019

Situated in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, this park is home to endangered flora and fauna such as snow leopards, Siberian ibex, Himalayan snow cocks, Tibetan gazelle, snow partridges, and more. From admiring the beauty of nature to wildlife spotting, there is so much to do there that you would completely lose track of time.

