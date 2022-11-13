Splitsvilla 14: Arjun Bijlani recently opened up on hosting reality show with Sunny Leone and mentoring experience with contestants.

Splitsvilla 14: Arjun Bijlani Opens up on Hosting Reality Show With Sunny Leone, Says ‘It is Close to My Heart’

Splitsvilla 14: Popular actor Arjun Bijlani will be seen as a host and mentor along with Sunny Leone on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4. Arjun has been hosting shows and award ceremonies in the past. He is also known for acting in shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Roohaniyat, and many more. While sharing about the whole experience of shooting for the show in Goa for more than a month, Arjun said: “It is very close to my heart. I had a great time hosting. This is the first time I am hosting Splitsvilla. It’s a big responsibility to host Splitsvilla. I am nervous and excited.”

He added: “I’m also the mentor to the contestants and making connections with them was a huge responsibility. Splitsvilla is a place where connections happen, and new relationships bloom, and as a host, and mentor I would say it was a delightful time for me to experience all of that. “There would be a lot of drama, fun, games, and tasks which will entertain the audience. I have also interacted with the contestants on a personal level to understand them better.”

Speaking about his co-host Sunny Leone, Arjun said: “She is very warm and a great co-host. There is a saying that to know someone better you need to travel with someone. And after spending time with Sunny for a month I can surely say she is a beautiful person in and out. Being a mother of three beautiful children, she is always on her toes. I am sure the audience is going to like our chemistry a lot.” Talking about his real-life love and wife Neha, Arjun added: “I remember when I was dating Neha there was not a single day when I missed her giving a rose. Whether it was a single rose or a bouquet I made sure to meet her.”

Neha Swami and Arjun got married in 2013 and have a child named Ayaan.



