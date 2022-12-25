In the video, which is 1 minute and 30 seconds long, the reporter is seen ranting against his superior for sending him out in the blizzard to report as the weather guy was on a leave.

Florida: Sports journalist Mark Woodley's report on the US blizzard has created a lot of buzz on social media. Woodley, who is a sports reporter for KWWL, tweeted a video that left many in splits. In the video, which is 1 minute and 30 seconds long, the reporter is seen ranting against his superior for sending him out in the blizzard to report as the weather guy was on a leave.

Woodley tweeted his video with a caption which read, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.” The video has gone viral as it received almost 27 million views giving netizens a field day. The reporter’s tweet received several retweets and replies, with many netizens finding it funny.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Kyle Clark of 9News’ Next With Kyle Clark show, declared Woodley’s post a masterpiece as he replied to the tweet: “This is a masterpiece. Welcome to your new job.”

When asked about the weather in Florida, the journalist made several sarcastic remarks as he went on a rant saying, ” I normally do sports, (but) everything is cancelled here for a couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he normally wakes up? Go stand out in the wind, in the snow, and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”

“It’s absolutely fantastic, Ryan. You know, I am used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long, and generally, on those shows, I am INSIDE. So, this is a really long show, (keep) tuned in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier,” he added.



