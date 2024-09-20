Springer Nature’s India Research Tour 2024 Flagged off at the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) in Delhi

Springer Nature India has partnered with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, Government of India for the 2nd edition of its National Research Tour. Building on the success of last year’s initiative, this year’s tour aims to further enhance research capabilities and empower academic institutions and researchers across the country by bringing world-class resources and knowledge to their doorsteps. Research Integrity, Open Access, SDGs and Equity in Research will be the central theme of the 30-day tour of 17 cities across 9 states in India.

Dignitaries flagging off the Springer Nature Research Tour at ICSSR

The flag off event, which marked the beginning of the India Research Tour 2024 was attended by Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Chairman (Officiating) ICSSR and other senior ICCSR members and Springer Nature leaders. The first research summit of the 26 summits planned through the tour, was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on the topic ‘Research Integrity and its role in strengthening in Indian research output‘. The panellists included Prof. Vivek Kumar, JNU; Prof. Elumalai Kannan, JNU, and Nidhi Gulati, Communications Director – India, Springer Nature.

The bus will now traverse key cities and educational institutions across India, providing hands-on workshops, training sessions, and access to the latest tools and insights. The tour will also cover different facets of academia and research, with a special focus on Research Integrity, Open Access and Transformative Agreements. Through direct engagement during the tour, Springer Nature aims to specifically enhance the research output from India and establish nurturing relationships with eminent researchers, academic institutions, and industry leaders.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India shared his perspective, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on the second edition of the National Research Tour in partnership with the Indian Council for Social Science Research, Ministry of Education, Government of India. At Springer Nature, we are committed to nurturing and supporting the research ecosystem in India, by focusing especially on Research Integrity, SDGs and Open Access. By bringing our expertise and global resources directly to researchers across the country, we aim to foster greater collaboration, innovation, and access to world-class knowledge. This initiative is a testament of our dedication towards driving impactful research that can contribute to both national development and the global scientific community.”

Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR, added,“Our partnership with Springer Nature for the National Research Tour 2024 exemplifies our shared commitment towards strengthening the research landscape in India, in social and human sciences and other interdisciplinary domains. This initiative brings vital resources, knowledge, and global best practices directly to researchers across the country, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to both national and international academic dialogues. We believe this collaboration will inspire a new generation of scholars and foster innovative research that addresses the pressing challenges facing our society.”

The key objectives of the National Research Tour include strengthening the research ecosystem within universities and research institutes specifically at NITs, IIMs, prominent medical schools, CSIR labs and, DST institutes, government universities, as well some leading private universities, promoting research integrity, strengthening connects with women researchers via “Her Research Our Future” campaign, SDG alignment by improving visibility of SDG centric research across India on a global platform and recruiting more Editorial Board Members (EBM) for Springer Nature journals from India(currently the percentage of EBMs from India is 4.8).

The next stop for the National Research Tour will be at BITS Pilani, Rajasthan on 23rd September 2024.

The partnership between ICSSR and Springer Nature for the National Research Tour underscores a mutual commitment to foster a robust research environment in India. By combining ICSSRs focus on advancing social science research with Springer Natures global expertise and resources, this initiative is poised to drive meaningful impact across academic institutions nationwide. Together, they aim to empower researchers with the tools, knowledge, and guidance necessary to elevate the quality and visibility of Indian research on the global stage.

