Repeating the historic feat, rank holders of the prestigious NEET 2022 Examination are students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, the national leader in test preparatory services. A remarkable feat that speaks volumes of the faculty, curriculum and training at Sri Chaitanya.

Sri Chaitanya Bags Top All India Ranks in the NEET 2022 Examination

Sri Chaitanya students Jadhav Varad Vaibhav (Appl.No. 220410799845) secured all-India 2nd rank , Gulla Harsha Vardhan Naidu (Appl. No. 220410669896) secured all-India 3rd rank along with Errabelly Sidharth Rao (Appl. No. 220410343140) who secured 5th rank, Arpith Narang (Appl. No. 220410854094) who secured 7th rank, and Krishna S.R. (Appl. No. 220410005635) who secured 8th rank in all India open category. The students have yet again proved that there’s no competition for Sri Chaitanya’s top-notch coaching. In open category, the institute got 17 ranks in top 100 ranks. In all-category ranks, 1,2,3,3,3,5,5,5,6,6,7,8,8,10 it got a total of 14 ranks in top 10; 69 ranks in top 100.

Commenting on the impressive results that were announced today by the National Testing Agency for NEET 2022, Ms. Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution said, “Congratulations to all our students who have performed well in the NEET 2022 examination. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students and the guidance by the faculty, as well as the quality test preparation imparted at Sri Chaitanya. I would also like to extend our gratitude to the parents for being a constant support to the students. I wish them all the best for the future.”

The students credited their outstanding performance to the hard work and the excellent coaching provided by Sri Chaitanya, which is considered amongst the most competitive in India (and Asia as a whole). The NEET Exam is applicable for admission to all medical colleges in the country.

Sri Chaitanya Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and robust practicing and monitoring, led by its Expert Academic Team. Over the years, students from Sri Chaitanya have shown proven track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. About 27% of doctors in AIIMS are from Sri Chaitanya.

Over 17-18 lakhs students appeared in the exam this year. With NEET results out, the Medical Counselling Committee and other counselling authorities will begin the registration process for MBBS and other medical courses registration soon.

About Sri Chaitanya Group

Started in 1986, Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with 7 lakh leaners across schools, colleges and coaching institutes and 100 percentile rank holders from JEE and NEET and Top All India ranks every year. In a span of 36 years, Sri Chaitanya has become Asias largest educational group and is known to introducing novel academic programs that have helped students enter some of the premier engineering and medical colleges.