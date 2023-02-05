Home

DU Jobs 2023: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College to Recruit 54 Non-Teaching Posts. Details Inside

Delhi University Recruitment 2023:Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. A total of 54 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Librarian, Laboratory Attendant, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. A total of 54 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for receipt of online applications and payment of the prescribed fee is February 20. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

DU Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: February 20, 2023

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Librarian: 1 post

Director, Physical Education: 2 posts

Senior Personal Assistant: 1 post

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post

Technical Assistant (Museum): 1 post

Assistant: 2 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 2 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 40 posts

Library Attendant: 4 posts

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Posts: Apply Online

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Librarian : A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is followed).

: A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is followed). Director, Physical Education: A Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

A Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed). Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. 2. At least 3 years of experience working as private Secretary /Personal Assistant/ Stenographer / Executive Assistant / Executive Secretary in a Government Department/ University / Autonomous Bodies / PSUs / Educational Institution recognized by the Government.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Salary

Librarian: Pay Level – 10 in terms of 7th CPC

Director, Physical Education: Pay Level – 10 in terms of 7th CPC

Senior Personal Assistant: Pay Level – 07 in terms of 7th CPC

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): Pay Level – 06 in terms of 7th CPC

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Posts Selection Process

A candidate who wants to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Application Fee

UNRESERVED/OBC/EWS: Rs.500 for each application

No application fee shall be charged from SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College: How to Apply Online?

The eligible and interested applicants are required to apply online. The link is available on the college website https://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in Candidates may keep a copy of his/her form for future reference. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.



