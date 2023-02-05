National

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College to Recruit 54 Non-Teaching Posts. Details Inside

admin
55Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 57 Second


  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Jobs 2023: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College to Recruit 54 Non-Teaching Posts. Details Inside

Delhi University Recruitment 2023:Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. A total of 54 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

du admission 2022, ug du admission 2022, https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2022ScheduleforPhaseIIIofCSASforUGAdmissions.pdf, du admission portal, du ug admission portal, du sol ug admission 2022, bhu, du merit list 2022, ug admission round 2, du ug admission 2022 csas round 2, delhi university ug admission 2022-23, bhu online, du helpline number for ug admission 2022, delhi university ug admission 2022-23, du ug admission portal, du sol pg admission 2022, ugadmission.uod.ac.in 2022, du sol admission fees 2022, ug admission du ac in Exam Results,Education News,Board Exam,University cut off list,Government Jobs Notification,Cut offlist,School & Colleges admission,Admit Card
DU UG Admission 2022: Candidates can re-arrange their preferences of courses and colleges till October 27 (4:59 PM).

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Librarian, Laboratory Attendant, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. A total of 54 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for receipt of online applications and payment of the prescribed fee is February 20. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

DU Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

  • Last Date to Apply: February 20, 2023

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies

  • Librarian: 1 post
  • Director, Physical Education: 2 posts
  • Senior Personal Assistant: 1 post
  • Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 post
  • Technical Assistant (Museum): 1 post
  • Assistant: 2 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 2 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 40 posts
  • Library Attendant: 4 posts

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Posts: Apply Online

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

  • Librarian: A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is followed).
  • Director, Physical Education: A Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).
  • Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. 2. At least 3 years of experience working as private Secretary /Personal Assistant/ Stenographer / Executive Assistant / Executive Secretary in a Government Department/ University / Autonomous Bodies / PSUs / Educational Institution recognized by the Government.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Salary

  • Librarian: Pay Level – 10 in terms of 7th CPC
  • Director, Physical Education: Pay Level – 10 in terms of 7th CPC
  • Senior Personal Assistant: Pay Level – 07 in terms of 7th CPC
  • Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): Pay Level – 06 in terms of 7th CPC

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Non-Teaching Posts Selection Process

A candidate who wants to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Application Fee

  • UNRESERVED/OBC/EWS: Rs.500 for each application
  • No application fee shall be charged from SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College: How to Apply Online?

The eligible and interested applicants are required to apply online. The link is available on the college website https://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in Candidates may keep a copy of his/her form for future reference. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.




Published Date: February 5, 2023 7:26 PM IST



Updated Date: February 5, 2023 7:41 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories