Thursday, October 20, 2022
Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 16 Runs

Highlights| Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Updates, Qualifier

The Asian champions are in a spot of bother when it comes to making the Super 12 stage after they lost against Namibia in their opener. Sri Lanka takes on the Netherlands a while from now in their final qualification game at Geelong. Without a doubt, the Lankans would start favourites but they would realise that the Netherlands would be no pushovers.Also Read – Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia gets breakthrough; Aravind departs

Highlights | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Updates, Qualifier: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all LIVE scores here. Check Streaming details. Also Read – NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 WC at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM IST October 20 Thu

Also Read – T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Reveals India’s Approach Ahead of Match Against Pakistan



  • 1:01 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: It was a brilliant effort by Sri Lanka and Netherland’s O’Dowd what great innings by Oranje batter.



  • 12:58 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Just 1 ball left for the game and Sri Lanka fans started cheering the team. And Sri Lanka won the game by 16 runs. What a brilliant game



  • 12:57 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Boundary!! on the 4th ball. What a brilliant effort by Oranje. Now Needs 17 runs in 2 balls.



  • 12:57 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Just 3 balls left the Netherlands needs 21 runs to win the game.



  • 12:56 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands side is working hard to win the game. Merwe is facing the third ball. Let’s see if he can do something.



  • 12:54 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: O’Dowd is facing the last over and the batter is in the lethal form he will look to win the game. first ball missed.



  • 12:53 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: O’Dowd is punishing Maheesh Theekshana is not looking in rhythm. just 6 balls left for the game and Netherlands needs 24 runs to win the game. NED 140/9 (19)



  • 12:51 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: O’Dowd tried for the maximum again but has been caught by the fielder. O’Dowd is on fire.



  • 12:50 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Maheesh comes to bowl the 19 over and started with a no-ball. O’Dowd SMASHED MAXIMUM. NED needs 31 runs in 12 balls. Again a wide on free hit ball.



  • 12:48 PM IST


    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Binura Fernando is bowling well in the game so far O’Dowd is playing well so far. The Netherlands need 39 runs in 12 balls. NED 124/9 (18)





