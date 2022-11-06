Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Arrested For Rape In Australia

Sri Lanka’s top order batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Sydney, according to reports, for rape.

Sydney: Sri Lanka’s top order batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Sydney, according to reports, for rape. The player, who travelled with the Sri Lanka team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

He, however, remained with the squad despite being officially replaced by Ashen Bandara.

The incident happened at a residence in Sydney earlier this week. He will be produced in Court later today.

“Police confirmed the international cricket star, 31, was arrested at a Sussex Street hotel about 1 am on Sunday over the alleged incident in Sydney’s east last week. Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced a joint investigation following reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a home in Rose Bay.” The Australian reported.

Sri Lanka team left for Colombo this morning without Danushka Gunathilaka as scheduled.

Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka were in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 but failed to move into the semifinals. Sri Lanka lost their final Super 12 match against England in Sydney on Saturday (November 5).

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 during the first round with a hamstring injury. He was replaced in the squad by Ashen Bandara but remained with the team in Australia. He has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is for Sri Lanka since making his international debut in November 2015.



