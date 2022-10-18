Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Lankan Lions Win By 73 Runs

AS IT HAPPENED | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022

After a shock loss on the hands of Namibia, Sri Lanka came back strongly against the UAE to register a victory by 79 runs. Pathum Nissanka played an important knock with the bat to lift the Asian Champions to 152 runs. Karthik Meiyappan stole the show with a hattrick for UAE. In the run-chase, UAE were outclassed by a superior bowling unit, with Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picking up 3 wickets each.Also Read – Sri Lanka vs UAE LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier: When and Where to Watch in India

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana. Also Read – Suryakumar Yadav to be Rested For T20 WC Warm-up Game vs New Zealand; Deepak Hooda or Rishabh Pant Likely to Replace Him in Playing XI – Report

UAE: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan. Also Read – Anushka Sharma’s Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Game Goes VIRAL