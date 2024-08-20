Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM) Marks World Humanitarian Day with Initiatives to Uplift Underserved Communities

Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM) commemorated World Humanitarian Day on August 19, reaffirming its commitment to the theme #ActForHumanity, set by the United Nations, through its extensive initiatives in nutrition, education, and healthcare across India and other countries. Led by visionary humanitarian Sri Madhusudan Sai, SMSGHM embodies the motto of One World One Family through its multifaceted approach to uplifting underserved communities.

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder, Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission

SMSGHM is launching new projects designed to elevate the quality of life in underserved regions. A key initiative is a comprehensive healthcare programme leveraging technology to provide remote areas with access to specialist consultations and essential medical services. This builds upon the existing Sai Swasthya Wellness Centres, which offer primary healthcare services including preventive diagnostics, outpatient consultations, and telehealth consultations. Currently, 18 centres across eight States have provided outpatient consultations to 32,167 individuals, with plans to expand to 6,000 centres nationwide. The organisation is also expanding its educational outreach by introducing digital learning platforms in rural schools, ensuring children in these communities are not left behind in the digital age.

Through the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, SMSGHM provides free morning nutrition to over 10 million school-going children across 106,000 schools in 25 Indian States and 4 Union Territories. The programme has expanded to five countries overseas, serving an additional 5,000 children.

In education, SMSGHM has 28 educational campuses (Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam Group of Institutions) and an autonomous University (Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence) in South India, as well as a school in Nigeria (The Embodiment of Love Academy), providing free values-based education to over 3,600 boys and girls. Additionally, over 6,700 scholarships have been awarded to encourage primary school enrolment. The worlds first completely free medical college – Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research was inaugurated on 25 March 2023 by Indias Prime Minister – Shri Narendra Modi. This institution offers medical education to rural youths in courses such as MBBS, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Under the healthcare wing, SMSGHM has 12 speciality hospitals, including five paediatric cardiac hospitals (Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals), five mother and child hospitals (Sri Sathya Sai Mother and Child Hospitals), and two multi-speciality hospitals (Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital, and Sai Aarogya Multi-speciality Hospital). Internationally, the mission operates three hospitals in Fiji, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria, as well as a medical centre in the USA. These initiatives have provided life-changing care to over 32,000 children with congenital heart defects and offered outpatient consultations to over 2.2 million patients. Additionally, mother and child hospitals have overseen more than 4,450 deliveries and served over 65,655 expecting women. In addition, Sri Sathya Sai Aarogya Vahini provides a fully free mobile hospital service for the rural populace. Across 200 villages in six Indian states, the organisation has provided consultations to over 121,000 patients so far, with 66% of them being women beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Sri Madhusudan Sai expressed, “Our mission is to create a world where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has access to quality nutrition, education, and healthcare. On this World Humanitarian Day, we renew our commitment to act for humanity and bring about a purposeful change for each one, hence all.”

SMSGHMs initiatives span 60 countries, with 11 Centres for Human Development established in 10 countries to nurture spiritual welfare and well-being.

Founded on the transformative ideology of Sri Madhusudan Sai, SMSGHM has made significant strides in addressing the needs of marginalised populations. He advocates that uplifting those in need uplifts the entire country and the world, as all are interconnected – embracing the philosophy of vasudhaiva kuá¹­umbakam – One World One Family. His vision is rooted in the idea that living for others and fostering a spirit of unity and service is key to addressing global humanitarian challenges.

As SMSGHM continues its vital work, it serves as an inspiring example of effective humanitarian efforts worldwide, illustrating how compassion and selfless service can create a more equitable world for all. The missions comprehensive approach and far-reaching impact demonstrate the transformative power of putting the One World One Family philosophy into action.

About Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission

With the motto ‘One World One Family’, Sri Madhusudan Sai, a visionary and a humanitarian leads a unique global mission across 60 Countries.

The Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission in 12 years has already achieved remarkable milestones, all while providing services completely free of charge:

Founded the worlds first free residential private rural medical college

Developed the worlds largest chain of paediatric cardiac hospitals

Established Indias largest morning nutrition programme

Created Indias first chain of completely free schools and a university