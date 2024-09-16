Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission’s Free Morning Nutrition Programme Now Serves 1 Crore Children, Becoming the World’s Largest

The Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, which acts as the governing body for ‘Nutrition’ initiatives of the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, has reached an extraordinary milestone, serving 10 million children across India to combat hidden hunger by improving the nutritional intake of school children in government and government-aided schools both in rural and urban areas. The event recognised the invaluable contributions of corporate partners, farmers, and key stakeholders, whose support has been instrumental in scaling up the nutrition programme.

Left to Right: Ms Tara Satyavathi – Director of IIMR; Mr. Y S Patil – IAS Commissioner from the Agriculture Department of Karnataka; Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai – Founder, SMSGHM; Mr. Jonty Rhodes – South African Cricket Coach; Mr. B N Narasimha Murthy – Chancellor, Sri Sathya Sai University for Human, Excellence

To commemorate this achievement, the Trust hosted the ‘Power of Poshan‘ award ceremony on 12 September 2024 at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including International Cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who joined as a Guest of Honour, Ms Tara Satyavathi – Director of IIMR, and Mr Y S Patil – IAS Commissioner from the Agriculture Department of Karnataka. Over 250 farmers and 100+ corporates took part in the proceedings.

The Trust operates its own nutraceutical manufacturing unit to produce its vital multi and micronutrient supplement called SaiSure which is delivered to the government schools, across 25 States and 4 Union Territories. The State of Karnataka is the thriving ground for the programme, wherein approximately 5.5 million children, which is all the Government school-going children, have been covered for morning nutrition every day.

Under the visionary guidance of Sri Madhusudan Sai, the initiative has grown to become the world’s largest morning nutrition programme, transforming the lives of millions of children.

Sri Madhusudan Sai remarked, “As we navigated the pandemic challenges, we remained steadfast in our commitment to ensure no child goes hungry. Before the pandemic, our Trust served 500,000 children daily. After schools reopened, we expanded our reach to 10 million children, thanks to the unwavering support from the Governments of Karnataka and Telangana. As we embark on a new academic year, we are taking the next step by extending our nutrition programme to Anganwadi centres, bringing vital nourishment to children as young as 4 years. Our mission is clear: every child in India should have the opportunity to begin their day with the nourishment they need to learn, grow, and thrive.”

“Holistic nutrition as opposed to just filling the stomach ought to be the approach and this is what the Annapoorna Morning Nutrition Programme is doing. The power of team work is something that I am very familiar with, by being in the game of cricket. I see that the scale that this nutrition programme has reached is backed by the wonderful team of this institution who are sitting under this beautiful auditorium roof today. Many congratulations!,” stated Mr. Jonty Rhodes during his address.

One of the vital aspects of the Trust’s programme is its strong collaboration with local farming communities. Partnering with nearly 1,000 farmers in Tumkur, Karnataka, the Trust procures 500 to 600 tons of millet grains monthly, not at the minimum support price but at the livelihood price, thus paying the farmers a gracious amount that they deserve. This sustainable relationship supports both rural livelihoods and the nutrition programme, promoting economic growth of the farmers and taking care of the nourishment and health of their own children and others who study at the government schools.

As the programme continues to expand, the Trust’s mission remains unwavering: no child should go to school hungry ever. By investing in childrens health today, the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust is building a foundation for reduced future healthcare costs and fostering a generation of healthy, responsible citizens.