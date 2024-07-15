InternationalNational

Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) Signs MoU with Posspole

July 15, 2024
0 46 1 minute read

Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC) of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) announced its collaboration with Posspole Private Limited, a dynamic 360-degree ecosystem for high-tech products, market access, and manufacturing. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing medical research, education, and community health initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the esteemed presence of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai – distinguished leader in medical sciences and humanitarian services, at Posspoles office in Bangalore. This MoU highlights a commitment to bridging industry-academia gaps through innovative methodologies and collaborative frameworks, prioritising student exchange programs with global universities and institutions.

This collaboration will strengthen innovative solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, energy, food and agriculture, and medical research. By nurturing cutting-edge products and promoting innovative thinking, both organisations seek to enhance Indias global standing and redefine its role beyond service delivery.

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai shared his excitement about the transformative potential of this partnership, expressing confidence in achieving the objectives outlined in the MoU. “Together, we will create a framework that promotes innovation and advances humanitarian efforts, striving for a healthier and more equitable world.”

Mr Kiran Rudrappa – CEO and Co-founder of Posspole, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential. “We are honored and delighted to collaborate with the Innovation and Incubation Centre of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE). We look forward to bringing innovation and significant advancements in the research, education, and healthcare sectors.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The event concluded with a mutual commitment to explore further avenues for research, education, and healthcare cooperation. Posspole and SSSUHE look forward to realising their shared goals and making a lasting impact on global health.

Website: sssuhe.ac.in.

July 15, 2024
0 46 1 minute read

Related Articles

Wheebox ETS Launches ‘Global Employability Test’ on World Skills Day in India, Middle East and Southeast Asia

July 15, 2024

Win Win W.778 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

July 15, 2024

Bajaj Finserv AMC launches Savings+: All you need to know

July 15, 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 15.07.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM LIVE

July 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow