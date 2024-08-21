Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering Shine in NIRF 2024 Rankings

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, the flagship engineering institution under the Shiv Nadar Foundation, ranked 46th in the top 100 engineering institutions and 81st in the top 100 overall category of the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released recently by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This is a significant recognition of the Foundation’s drive towards excellence in education, research and innovation.

Overwhelmed by the recognition, Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, President of SSN Institutions, said, “Our consistent performance in the NIRF rankings is a testament to the hard work and commitment to excellence in education, research, and inclusivity. It reflects the dedication of our faculty, the hard work of our students, and the support of our community in driving innovation and academic success, fostering holistic development. Looking ahead, our goal is to further elevate our standards and make a positive impact on society. This ranking serves as a catalyst for us to push the boundaries even further and explore new horizons.”

Empowering India through transformative education lies at the embodiment of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and the remarkable performance in the NIRF 2024 rankings only reinforces its vision as a leader in shaping the future of education in India.

About Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering

SSN Institutions is the first initiative of Mr. Shiv Nadar in the field of education. Established in 1996, SSN CE is located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, spread over 230 acres with a built-up area of over 2.1 million square feet, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure for learning and cutting-edge research. Accredited by NAAC with a grade of A++ and a CGPA of 3.55 out of 4, all eligible courses are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The college has received several accolades, including the Green Campus Platinum certificate from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), the Clarivate India Research Excellence – Citation Awards 2023 in the College category, and the IEI Engineering Education Excellence (Platinum) Award 2023 in the category of Best Engineering College/Institution, among others. It is also the top-ranked private engineering affiliated institution in India. The total student strength is 4,500, and it has over 20,000 alumni. SSN has one of the highest percentages of Ph.D. holders in its faculty among all private educational institutions. SSN Institutions currently also comprises a School of Management, a School of Advanced Career Education, a Research Center, and the SSN Incubation Foundation.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation

Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL – a US$13.4 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 30 years the Foundation has directly touched the lives of over 39,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested over US$1.5 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently, over 16,000 students and over 2,700 faculty and staff are part of the Foundation along with more than 26,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of Creative Philanthropy. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.

