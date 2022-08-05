Sri Sri Tattva Gets Approval for NAOQ19 as a Supportive Drug for Mild to Moderate COVID-19 by Ministry of AYUSH

The Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee (ITRC) of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has approved Sri Sri Tattva‘s NAOQ19 as an add-on therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection after reviewing the double-blind, randomized controlled trials conducted at some of the prestigious institutes like AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Rishikesh and GIMS Noida.

Sri Sri Tattva’s Proprietary Formulation – NAOQ19

Sri Sri Tattva comes with decades of experience in the field of research and development of Ayurvedic medicines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, their team of expert doctors had begun work to research on the efficacy of herbal formulations on COVID-19 infection. This led to the development of NAOQ19. NAOQ19 is a polyherbal formulation with a blend of 13 powerful herbs and their extracts which helps to enhance and strengthen the immune system. It also helps in conditions like fever, cold & cough, respiratory disorders and inflammatory conditions.

Sri Sri Tattva had partnered with Sri Sri Institute of Advanced Research (SSIAR) to conduct pilot trials on the efficacy of NAOQ19, along with standard of care, in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. The first pre-clinical studies (In vitro and In vivo studies) were conducted at Foundation of Neglected Diseases and Research (FNDR), Bengaluru. The results were very encouraging which prompted them to conduct clinical trials on a larger scale with some of the most renowned institutes of the country. These findings were then presented to The Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee (ITRC), which is setup by Ministry of AYUSH to review and approve the drug trials on COVID-19 patients.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, “At Sri Sri Tattva we use advanced science and research methodologies to innovate and develop herbal, safe and effective medicines which makes a difference to people’s lives an contribute to their well-being. Our products are manufactured in state-of-the-art WHO GMP certified facility and have been studied and tested nationally and internationally to establish their efficacy and safety. I am extremely proud of our team for their unwavering commitment towards the well-being of the humanity. NAOQ19 is a result of this commitment and I am sure it is going to benefit thousands of people across the globe.“

Divya Kanchibhotla, Executive Director, Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research added, “More than 550 patients participated in double blind randomized controlled trial conducted by several institutions in India where NAOQ19 was tested along with standard of care for efficacy against COVID-19. It was very encouraging to note a homogeneous early recovery on RT-PCR as well as symptom recovery among the NAOQ19 group across all the trials. It was also observed that the duration of stay was reduced for hospitalised patients in the NAOQ19 group.”

Dr. M. Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chief Science Officer, Sri Sri Tattva further added that, “All the Ingredients of NAOQ19 are selected by thorough literature review. Several preclinical assays are done to confirm the safety and efficacy. Formulation is standardized according to Pharmacopeial standards to ensure quality, safety and efficacy. Along with the above mentioned Institutions few more clinical trials are carried out at the Sri Sri University Hospital, Cuttack, Doctors for You, Hassan, Atharva Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, Lucknow, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital, Pondicherry. Primary outcomes and secondary outcomes of the trials are satisfactory in terms of the RTPCR negative and Significant improvement in Clinical symptoms. There are no adverse effects of the medicine and no change in their vital functional tests in the trial participants is a good sign.”

About Sri Sri Tattva

Sri Sri Tattva, founded with the inspiration of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, aims to promote health and wellness worldwide. A global conglomerate offering products and services in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Supplements, Food, Personal Care, Home Care and Hygiene, Aroma therapeutic Incense and Fragrances.

Established by committed individuals with nearly four decades of experience, Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach towards health and wellness including a College of Ayurveda Science and Research, a state of the art Hospital, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centers, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and widely growing national and international presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness. Sri Sri Tattva’s manufacturing facilities have earned some of the most prestigious certifications, such as, WHO cGMP, AYUSH premium mark, ISO 22000:2018, HACCP, EU Organic and ANMAT GMP to name a few.

About Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research

Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research is the Research Wing under the Art of Living Foundation. SSIAR’s mission is to apply and share the science of Global Ancient Knowledge Systems to the challenges of today. SSIAR’s purpose is to become an internationally renowned centre of excellence for scientific enquiry into Global Ancient Knowledge Systems. SSIAR has coined the term, Global Ancient Knowledge Systems, to refer to the beliefs, practices and techniques found in the world’s oldest cultures.

Ancient knowledge systems stand alongside the Global Modern Knowledge System, often characterized as the ‘scientific worldview‘, which came to prominence in the 17th Century. The modern scientific worldview is considered the gold standard to solve problems of humanity. However, recent years have highlighted the role of GAKS in providing a holistic and broader worldview which complements the modern scientific method. GAKS are based on ancient wisdom and are being validated increasingly with modern science.