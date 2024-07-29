Home

News

SriRam’s IAS Coaching Centre Issues Clarification After Facing Criticism For ‘Insensitive’ Post On Recent Students’ Deaths

The recent deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching center in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar have sparked widespread discussion across the country. Delhi Police have arrested five more peopl

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The recent deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching center in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar have sparked widespread discussion across the country. Delhi Police have arrested five more people in connection with the deaths of three students owing to a waterlogged and flooded basement at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, officials were quoted as saying to news agency ANI. Amidst this tragic flooding, the SriRam IAS coaching center has come under intense scrutiny and controversy.

After facing criticism for its viral social media post, SriRam IAS coaching center issued a clarification on Sunday. The post amid student protests concerning the tragic death of three UPSC civil services aspirants, which occurred due to basement flooding at a different institute – Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

Taking to X, SriRam IAS wrote,”Our previous statement was entirely misunderstood. We intended to express that you are on a historic path. To drive meaningful change in society, it’s crucial to step away from the conventional and carve out your own unique path. Stand out and be HEARD.”





Topics







