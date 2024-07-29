NationalPolitics

SriRam’s IAS Coaching Centre Issues Clarification After Facing Criticism For ‘Insensitive’ Post On Recent Students’ Deaths

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 29, 2024
0 26 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • SriRam’s IAS Coaching Centre Issues Clarification After Facing Criticism For ‘Insensitive’ Post On Recent Students’ Deaths

The recent deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching center in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar have sparked widespread discussion across the country. Delhi Police have arrested five more peopl

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
SriRam's IAS Coaching Centre Issues Clarification After Facing Criticism For ‘Insensitive’ Post On Recent Students’ Deaths

The recent deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching center in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar have sparked widespread discussion across the country. Delhi Police have arrested five more people in connection with the deaths of three students owing to a waterlogged and flooded basement at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, officials were quoted as saying to news agency ANI. Amidst this tragic flooding, the SriRam IAS coaching center has come under intense scrutiny and controversy.

After facing criticism for its viral social media post, SriRam IAS coaching center issued a clarification on Sunday. The post amid student protests concerning the tragic death of three UPSC civil services aspirants, which occurred due to basement flooding at a different institute – Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

Taking to X, SriRam IAS wrote,”Our previous statement was entirely misunderstood. We intended to express that you are on a historic path. To drive meaningful change in society, it’s crucial to step away from the conventional and carve out your own unique path. Stand out and be HEARD.”


Topics






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 29, 2024
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Mines Safety Award 2024: A Celebration of Excellence and Shared Responsibility

July 28, 2024

‘Tribute’ To Pervez Musharraf At Bank Of India Program In Kerala Ignites Huge Controversy

July 28, 2024

PM Modi Introduces Manas, New Helpline For Drug Rehabilitation

July 28, 2024

PM Modi Talks About Assam Charaideo Moidam, Invites Tourists To India Newest World Heritage Site

July 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow