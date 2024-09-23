InternationalNational

SRM College of Physiotherapy Hosts 4th Edition of its Flagship Event, ‘ROM – THE PHYSIO RUN 2024’

September 23, 2024
0 116 2 minutes read

SRM College of Physiotherapy at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has marked World Physiotherapy Day on 6th September 2024, ‘ROM THE PHYSIO RUN 2024.’

SRM Students Undertake a Relay Run with a Flaming Torch

The event has been inaugurated by Dr. R. Shivakumar, IPS, Superintendent of Police, IDOL WING, CID, Government of Tamil Nadu. Starting from SRM Baburayanpettai and finishing at SRM Kattankulathur, the 70 km relay has featured 20 student physiotherapists showcasing their endurance and dedication to the profession.

The inauguration has been graced by distinguished guests including Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST; Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical and Health Sciences at SRMIST; Dr. Jawaharlal M, Dean of SRM College of Agricultural Sciences; Prof. T. S. Veeragoudhaman, Organizing Chairman and Dean of SRM College of Physiotherapy; Dr. T. N. Suresh, Organizing Secretary and Vice Principal of SRM College of Physiotherapy; Mrs. S. F. Mariyam Farzana, Convenor and Assistant Professor at SRM College of Physiotherapy; Dr. J. Suresh, Co-convenor and Associate Professor at SRM College of Physiotherapy; and Mr. Arvind, Assistant Professor at SRM College of Physiotherapy, among others.

The ROM THE PHYSIO RUN has been a platform for raising awareness on various significant issues: In 2021, under the theme: Social Inclusion-whereas in 2022, under the theme: Advocated for Child Protection, and in 2023, under the theme: Promoted SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. These events have been hosted across various SRM campuses, including SRM Tiruchirapalli, SRM Amaravati, and SRM Sonepat, with each year’s run culminating at the SRM Kattankulathur campus.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Valedictory Ceremony Highlights:
The concluded event has had a symbolic extinguishing of the torch by Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar, representing the enduring spirit of physiotherapists. Mrs. S. F. Mariyam Farzana has been delivering a reflective speech titled “Blueprint to Reality,” highlighting the meticulous planning behind the event. Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumarshared nostalgically, “I recall my younger days when I used to run. Seeing all of you running, something I can no longer do fills me with pride.”

About SRM College of Physiotherapy
SRM College of Physiotherapy, a pioneer in quality education for over three decades, boasts excellent infrastructure and serves as one of the first colleges to offer nine postgraduate specialty programs in physiotherapy. This profession is based on healthcare, which focuses on promoting, maintaining, and restoring health through patient education, physical interventions, and disease prevention. Beyond clinical practice, it encompasses research, education, consultation, and health administration.

September 23, 2024
0 116 2 minutes read

Related Articles

IEEMA Welcomes New Leadership at 77th AGM & Annual Convention 2024; Sunil Singhvi Takes Over as President

September 23, 2024

SGT University and Forvia Hella Forge Innovative Partnership in Automotive Engineering

September 23, 2024

Sitharaman’s ‘insensitive’ remark on EY staff’s death sparks huge uproar

September 23, 2024

How to Choose the Right Gold Loan Provider

September 23, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow